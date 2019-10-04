The soccer Indians are riding a wave of momentum.
One week after knocking off area rival St. Francis Borgia Regional, Pacific (7-3) notched a 3-2 home win over Hillsboro (7-3-1) Monday.
The Indians have now won six games in a row, dating back the last three weeks, and haven’t lost since the opening round of their home tournament, against Seckman in a penalty kick tiebreaker.
Hillsboro was coming off a second-place finish in its home tournament that included a 5-1 win against Washington last Wednesday.
The Indians came from behind in the contest after trailing 2-1 at halftime.
A pair of second-period goals lifted Pacific to the victory.
Jacob Sauvage netted a brace in the contest to lead the Pacific offense.
Lucas Goughenour added a goal.
Cade Bell, Gavin Bukowsky and Dominic Curry each picked up an assist.
Goalkeeper Bailey Hoehne recorded 18 saves in the winning effort.
Pacific will test itself to end this week with a pair of home games against Rolla (9-4-1) Wednesday and in Four Rivers Conference play against Union (7-2) Thursday. Both games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.