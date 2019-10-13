The Indians came through in the clutch with another overtime conference win.
Pacific (10-4, 4-0) continues to control its own destiny in the race for a conference boys soccer title after a 2-1 home win in double overtime against Sullivan (5-11-1, 1-2) Tuesday.
Pacific holds a one-game lead over Union after a 1-0 overtime win in Pacific last Thursday. A second meeting with the Wildcats in Union looms on Oct. 24.
The Indians can clinch at least a share of the championship before then if they can beat Sullivan again on the road this coming Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Pacific led 1-0 against the Eagles Tuesday at the half after a Blake Bearden goal.
Sullivan’s Ethan Kackley found the equalizer with nine minutes remaining in the second period to send things into extra time.
Faolin Kreienkamp delivered the game-winner, ending things two minutes into the second overtime.
Jacob Sauvage was credited with the assist.
Pacific goalkeeper Bailey Hoehne turned in 12 saves.
The Indians will not play again before the rematch this coming Tuesday in Sullivan.
The Eagles hosted Dixon Thursday and will travel to Northwest on Monday.