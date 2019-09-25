It took a trip to Kansas City, but the East Central College soccer Falcons have climbed above the .500 mark.
East Central (4-3-2) won over the Rockhurst University JV team Saturday, 3-1.
East Central Head Coach Jay Mehrhoff said much of the game was played in the rain.
“We moved the ball better than in any other game this season in part because of the turf,” Mehrhoff said. “We had a one hour rain delay and then started the second half 30 minutes after the last lightning strike.”
East Central led at the break, 2-0. Stephen Akot (Ichthus, Dronten, Netherlands) opened scoring in the 18th minute with Arman Kovac (Lindbergh) assisting.
In the 22nd minute, it was Kovac’s turn to find the net. Gabriel Pires (Charles Darwin, Vitoria, Brazil) assisted on that goal.
Rockhurst came back to score in the 61st minute on a head ball, but the Falcons responded with a goal by Elhadji Diane (North Tech) in the 66th minute.
“We then came back with a great goal by Elhadji Diane to make it 3-1,” Mehrhoff said. “He received a ball and shrugged off a defender that was fouling him in a play-on situation. He buried a hard shot to the right of the keeper from about 15 yards from goal.”
Blake Little (Belleville West, Belleville, Ill.) assisted.
Flavio Santi (Christiano Furtado, Aracruz, Brazil) played in goal for the Falcons.
East Central hits the road again Wednesday to play at St. Louis Community College.