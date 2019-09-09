Holding on in the second half, the East Central College soccer Falcons earned their first win of the season Wednesday afternoon, defeating Southwestern Illinois College at home, 3-2.
“We played well into the 60th minute and then we started dropping like flies,” East Central Head Coach Jay Mehrhoff said. “We let them score two easy goals in the box. Hopefully, we’ll have a complete game Saturday.”
The Falcons host Metropolitan Community College from Kansas City Saturday at 2 p.m.
East Central (1-2-1) took a 3-0 lead in the first half on goals by Guy Baskerville (Ravensbourne, London, England), Leonard Sowa (Rudolf-Virchow-Oberschule, Berlin, Germany) and Stephen Akot (Ichthus, Dronten, Netherlands), putting the Falcons on top.
Baskerville scored on a penalty kick and Sowa netted his goal from a free kick.
Blake Little (Belleville West, Belleville, Ill.) assisted on Akot’s goal from open play.
After Saturday, the next home game will be Wednesday, Sept. 18, against St. Charles Community College.
Between Saturday and then, the Falcons will play next Wednesday at Jefferson College (4 p.m.) and Sept. 15 at Lincoln Land (noon).