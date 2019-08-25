For the East Central College soccer Falcons, Thursday’s home opener was a tale of two halves.
The Falcons forged a 1-1 tie with the Missouri Baptist University JV team during the match, but the weather dictated play especially in the second half.
In the opening half, the weather was good, according to Head Coach Jay Mehrhoff.
“We outshot them 8-3 and had more corner kicks, 8-3,” Merhoff said. “Weather was good in the first half and we missed a lot of good scoring opportunities. The best way to state the way the first half was it was our game to win and we didn’t finish when we should have.”
Sophomore DaShaun Morris (Coral Glades, Coral Springs, Fla.) netted the East Central goal 23 minutes into the game. Sophomore Leo Sowa (Rudolf-Virchow-Oberschule, Berlin, Germany) assisted on the marker.
The Spartans equalized in the 33rd minute. Flavio Santi Junior (Christiano Furtado, Aracruz, Brazil) made the initial save, but Missouri Baptist was able to follow up and net the rebound.
Then, weather decided to intervene.
“The second half didn’t have much good play to speak about as the temperature dropped and the skies open up with a downpour,” Mehrhoff said. “The rain soaked the field making it difficult to finish the game. The field was absolutely waterlogged.”
Mehrhoff said the Falcons had chances to win the game, stating that sophomore Arman Kovac (Lindbergh), freshman Cayden Schall (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Blake Little (Belleville, Ill., Belleville West) all had good scoring chances in the second half.
“The wet field just didn’t allow for much ball possession as the teams were sliding all over the field,” Mehrhoff said.
The Falcons played with 10 men for the last 15 minutes of the game after Little was shown a red card. There was no overtime due to the field conditions.
“It wasn’t the outcome I expected, but I did see some bright spots in the first half,” Mehrhoff said. “We will need to build on this for the upcoming game this weekend against Johnson County.”
East Central hosts the school from the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro area Saturday at 3 p.m.
East Central hits the road for the first time Monday, going to Fayette to play the Central Methodist University JV team at 8 p.m.