With the pitch rapidly drying out, the East Central College soccer Falcons got the chance to play at home Saturday.
East Central (5-5-2) defeated the Rockhurst University JV team, 4-1.
Head Coach Jay Mehrhoff hopes the weather holds for Tuesday’s contest. The school hosts its annual Flank the Field contest with State Fair as the opponent. The Region 16 game was scheduled for last week, but washed out.
In Saturday’s match, Mehrhoff said the Falcons started quickly.
“Leo Sowa (Rudolf-Virchow-Oberschule, Berlin, Germany) drew a penalty kick in the third minute of the game,” Mehrhoff said. “Arman Kovac (Lindbergh) connected on the penalty kick.”
That was the only marker of the first half and Mehrhoff wasn’t happy with the way his team closed the first 45 minutes.
“We played well and started to fade late in the first half after we missed some good scoring opportunities,” Mehrhoff said. “I took this as a time to get into loud chewing out at half time due some lack of effort.”
In the second half, Guy Baskerville (Ravensbourne, London, England) scored the next goal by finishing a pass from Blake Little (Belleville West, Belleville, Ill.). Mehrhoff said Little beat two players in the middle of the field and passed to Baskerville for a tuck-in.
Sowa scored the next East Central goal in the 81st minute off of a steal.
Rockhurst got on to the board a minute later after a penalty kick. Flavio Santi (Christiano Furtado, Aracruz, Brazil) made the initial save, but the Hawks scored off of the rebound.
Dan Kouau DeBlaise (McCluer North) netted the final goal of the game. Dashaun Morris (Coral Glades, Coral Springs, Fla.) assisted. Mehrhoff noted Jacob Buhr (St. Francis Borgia Regional) was there in case the ball didn’t go in off of DeBlaise’s shot.
“We played consistently in the second half despite Gary Dunne (St. Peters, Dublin, Ireland) going down with a hamstring pull again,” Mehrhoff said. “We were sitting two other defenders due yellow card accumulations, so it was different looking lineup at the end of the game. Cayden Schall (Borgia), Tanner Graef (Borgia), Guy Baskerville and Sam Marchi (Deptford Green, London, England) put in good work in the backfield to hold Rockhurst to only seven shots on goal.”
Santi made nine saves in goal for the Falcons.