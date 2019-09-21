The second win for the soccer Bulldogs was a definitive one.
St. Clair (2-5) won at home Thursday, 9-1, against Belle (1-4).
Zach Browne had his second four-goal effort of the season, adding two assists.
“Zach Browne had another outstanding game,” Head Coach Casey Dildine said. “... It was a good win with everyone playing hard and working together as a team. It was a great way to win after having two losses earlier in the week.”
St. Clair held a 5-1 lead at halftime.
Austin Dunn also netted a brace for the Bulldogs and added an assist.
Nick Dierking, Calvin Juergens and Brady Parmeley all added to the St. Clair scoring effort with one goal apiece.
Juergens’ goal was a long blast form the 50-yard line.
Parmeley also contributed three assists.
Dierking was credited with one assist.
Goalkeeper Collin Thacker was 7-8 in save chances.
St. Clair remains home Monday, next hosting Windsor at 5 p.m.