St. Clair’s nine hits were well-scattered.
Owensville starter Brady Smith pitched all seven innings in Friday’s 1-0 shutout victory over St. Clair (7-12) in the Class 4 District 4 quarterfinals at Union.
The Dutchmen improved to 9-10 on the season and advanced to Monday’s semifinal round against Borgia as a result.
“We came out focused and ready,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “Unfortunately, we came up short. We had guys on base all game long, but we couldn’t come up with a big hit. Sometimes that’s just how it goes.”
Smith allowed one walk to go with the nine St. Clair hits and struck out four.
Owensville managed just three hits in the contest, but pushed across the most important stat of the game, the only run scored, in the bottom of the third.
The damage came with two runners on and one out as Jahovante Gates grounded out, but brought Cody Linders in from third for the go-ahead score.
The Bulldogs picked up two doubles off Smith with the rest of the hits coming as singles.
Landen Roberts and Michael Hughes both doubled.
Blaine Downey and Timmy Hoffman each singled twice. Roberts, Dalton Thompson and Johnny Kindel connected for one single apiece.
Chase Walters reached base on balls three times in the contest and one walk was issued to Cole Venable.
Sam Oermann was the pitcher of record for St. Clair. Over six innings, he surrendered one run on three hits and five walks with four strikeouts.
“Sam Oermann threw a great game and our defense played really well,” Lundy said. “I hate that we lost, but that’s part of it. I’m really going to miss these seniors and I look forward to next year.”
Smith, Drew Baumbach and Alberto Del Pino Ortiz each singled for the Dutchmen.
Baumbach stole a base.
The championship game for the district will be contested Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Union.