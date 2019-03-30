One wrestling award in particular continues to call St. Clair home.
For the third year in a row, St. Clair was designated the Class 2 Team of the Year by the St. Louis Wrestling Officials Association.
St. Clair has won the award five times in total. In addition to the past three seasons, the Bulldogs also received the award in 2006 and 2009.
The Bulldogs also received a variety of individual awards from the SLWOA.
Senior 182-pound state champion Ryan Herman was presented the Ultimate Achiever Award, Presidential Award of Excellence, Outstanding Academic Achievement Award and was named to the All St. Louis Team.
Senior 285-pound state champion Aaron Herman was named to the All St. Louis Team and honored with the Superior Achievement and for Most Outstanding Senior awards.
State medalist Dalton Thompson (fourth place, 132 pounds) received an Outstanding Achievement Award.
The Bulldogs tied for sixth place in Class 2 at the MSHSAA State Championships.
St. Clair had two state champions, three state medalists and five state qualifiers this season.