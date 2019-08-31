The bats got going last Friday.
Pacific’s Lady Indians softball got their first intersquad action Friday, playing at the Seckman jamboree, which also included a scrimmage with Festus.
“We played well against both Festus and Seckman,” Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “ Our pitching held up against some good hitters and we made some plays defensively that were well executed. We need to tighten up a few things and reduce our errors on makable plays before the season gets going. We definitely have some things we need to work on.”
Pacific has a new hurler at the top of the rotation after promoting junior Taylor Hanger from the No. 2 pitcher to the ace of the staff, replacing departed senior Amanda Daves.
The Lady Indians field an upperclassman-filled lineup with a total of eight seniors and some serious sluggers.
“We hit the ball well off of their pitching which was very encouraging,” Lewis said. “Our lineup is strong and I anticipate some high-scoring games. Annie Mueller hit her first two (home runs) of the season out — too bad they don’t count.”
Mueller, now a senior, was the St. Louis area’s home run leader last fall with 15 round-trippers to her credit and 41 runs batted in.
She wasn’t the only one to go deep for Pacific.
“Kaylee Patton had a couple of nice hits including her first home run,” Lewis said.
Pacific did not come out on top in either scrimmage, but neither will count against their season record.
“The scores were not in our favor for either game, but I was pleased with how some of the girls stepped up in new positions and really seemed to gain some confidence in their play,” Lewis said.
The Lady Indians open the regular season Sept. 5 on the road at Northwest and then play in the Union Invitational the weekend of Sept. 6 and 7.