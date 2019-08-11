One more weekend until the official return of fall sports.
St. Clair returns six fall sports programs this year, all of which will have their first day of practices on Monday.
Head Coaches Anna Reed (softball) and Casey Dildine (boys soccer) will be taking over their respective programs for the fall campaign. Brian Robbins (football), Kandice McCuskey (volleyball), Ben Martin (cross country) and Jeff Van Zee (girls golf) all return to lead their programs for another year.
Robbins is continuing to serve as the athletic director.
Reed, a St. Clair alumna, returned to the district last fall as the softball program’s assistant coach. Dildine, an internal hire for St. Clair, will be coaching at the district for the first time.
With the first day of school scheduled for next Thursday, practice times will move to after school from that day on.
The football program will open its practices Monday at 4 p.m. and will keep that start time until Wednesday.
Dildine’s soccer team will practice from 4-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday.
Reed and the softball team have practice scheduled from 3:30-5:30 p.m. each day.
The Lady Bulldogs volleyball squad will practice in the gym from 3:30-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday.
The cross country squad will run its annual Midnight Mile on Monday before practicing from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Girls golf practices will be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m. the first three days of the week at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
Students registering for athletics will need to have a physical examination on file with the Athletic Office in order to be eligible for practices or tryouts.
The school’s website states a physical exam remains vaild if it was completed after Feb. 1, 2018.