Six area wrestlers will compete for state titles Saturday in Columbia.
The six won semifinal matches Friday night in the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships at Mizzoui Arena.
Going for titles are:
Class 2
St. Clair's Ryan Herman (182) will take on Eldon's Dawson Brandt;
St. Clair's Aaron Herman (285) will meet Oak Grove's Tyler Curd;
Class 3
Pacific's Callum Sitek (132) faces Rolla's Nathan Pulliam;
Pacific's Ben Courtney (160) will wrestle Kearney's Coby Aebersold;
Pacific's Jay Anding (170) gets Kearney's Brett Mordecai; and
Union's Haiden Meyer (220) will meet Neosho's Zane Persinger.
Nine other area wrestlers are still alive as well.
Five boys are will wrestle for either third or fifth after wrestleback matches Saturday morning are:
Pacific's Noah Patton (126), St. Clair's Dalton Thompson (132), Owensville's Blaine Schoenfeld, Sullivan's Evan Shetley (182) and Sullivan's Tristan Brown (285).
Three girls are in the fourth-round wrestlebacks with winners moving to the third-place bouts.
Washington's Mia Reed faces St. James' Kaylynn Crocker in a 110-pound match. The winner moves to the medal round.
Washington's Allison Meyer (116) and St. James' Heather Pankey (136) are the other two still alive.
Fourth-round wrestlebacks start at 8:30 a.m. for girls and 9:30 a.m. for boys. Place matches are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. with the girls going first.
Championship matches for all start at 4 p.m. The parade of champions is set for 3:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
None of the area's entries in the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Swimming Championships advanced to Saturday's final races.
Washington's Aubrie Moreland is an alternate in the 200 freestyle after posting the 18th-fastest time Friday.
Borgia's Isabella Rio was 24th in the 500 freestyle and Moreland ended 25th.
Washington's 400 freestyle relay team ended 30th in the preliminary round.
Additional coverage of the state wrestling meet will be posted on emissourian.com Saturday. Coverage of both meets will be in the Wednesday Missourian.