While Class 4 baseball quarterfinalists St. Francis Borgia Regional and Sikeston have a historic rivalry, it’s not in that sport.
The two teams have faced each other in the boys basketball playoffs in the past with the schools twice meeting in state championship games (each school winning once).
But the schools have not played in recent years in baseball.
That changed Friday (after the Weekend Missourian was published) when the Bulldogs visit Washington for a Class 4 quarterfinal.
The game had been scheduled for Thursday, but wet field conditions in Borgia’s outfield forced organizers to push it back a day.
“We will need to keep playing our game, solid pitching and defense plus timely hitting,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “They are good no doubt and will be a big challenge.”
This is Sikeston’s first trip this far into the playoffs since 2017, when the Bulldogs won their district and then beat Festus, 11-2, in the sectional round.
Sikeston fell to Lutheran South that year in the quarterfinals, 5-4 in eight innings.
Borgia’s last trip to the quarterfinals requires a much deeper trip into the archives.
Borgia’s last district championship was in 2011, when the Knights defeated Blair Oaks in a Class 3 game. Borgia then lost in the quarterfinals at Kirksville, 2-1.
Borgia’s last quarterfinals appearance was in 2005. Borgia won its district and won the sectional game over Timberland, 6-1. The Knights fell to St. Charles at Blanchette Park, 5-0.
In 2008, Borgia won a district title, but lost 7-3 to St. Dominic in the sectional round.
In 2007, Borgia was a district winner, but lost 7-1 to St. Dominic in the sectional game.
Sikeston (16-7) won its district as the third seed. The Bulldogs opened with a 7-3 win over Dexter and then knocked off No. 2 Kennett, 6-5.
In the title game, the Bulldogs shut out perennial state power Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, 4-0.
In Tuesday’s sectional round, the Bulldogs posted their second shutout in a row, beating Ste. Genevieve, 6-0.
Sikeston outhit the Dragons in the sectional game, 8-5 and both teams made one error.
Sikeston struck early, scoring a run in the first and five in the second.
Jeffrey Thornbrough was the top Sikeston batter, going 2-3.
Nate Self doubled while Nolan Self, Noah Hicks, Hayden Alcorn, Lestyn Thompson and Tyler Gilmer singled.
Sikeston drew two walks and struck out seven times. The Bulldogs also had five batters hit by pitches.
Sikeston was 3-4 on stolen base attempts.
Gilmer pitched six innings for the win. He allowed four hits, two walks and one hit batter while striking out six.
Noah Hicks pitched the final inning, allowing a hit.
It’s possible the Knights will see Nate Self, who threw a four-hit shutout against Cape Notre Dame in the district championship game. He also walked three and hit two while striking out 12 Notre Dame batters.
Borgia also has options on the hill with both Nick Helfrich (5-1, 2.50 ERA), and Brandon Stahlman (3-1, 3.33) fully rested and ready to go.
Struckhoff will be able to call on everyone but Joe Schmidt and Brayden Mayer to pitch. They combined for the win over Lutheran South.
Offensively, the Knights have scored 221 runs while allowing 146. Borgia won the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title, going undefeated.
Spencer Hunter has been on a tear lately and leads the Knights with six home runs. He’s hitting .397 for the season.
Schmidt has belted five home runs and he’s batting .427.
Louie Eckelkamp, Jack Czeschin and Bryce Mayer also have hit home runs. Czeschin and Mayer, the keystone combo, are both batting over .400 for the season.
The quarterfinal winner will face either Helias (22-4) or Monett (19-6) in the semifinals at CarShield Field (formerly TR Hughes Ballpark) in O’Fallon May 30 at 4 p.m.
The other semifinal will be the Westminster-St. Dominic winner against the Pembroke Hill-Savannah winner.
The championship game is May 31 at 1:30 p.m. while the third-place game will be May 31 at 11 a.m.