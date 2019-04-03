Seven was a sweet number for Fredericktown Ladycats soccer on Monday.
It was a rough start for the Lady Indians (2-2) in a tournament Pacific used to host as Fredericktown (8-1) picked up a 7-0 victory at Seckman in the first round of the Windsor Tournament.
“It was a tough loss on Monday night,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “We started strong and two major injuries on the field early on caused us to lose focus for a little. We played more than half the game with 10 players and the girls played hard. We just did not connect and finish.”
Freshman goalkeeper Emmaline Steel made 14 saves for the Lady Indians before exiting with an injury.
“Senior captain Morgann Harrison stepped up and played goalie for us and played well,” Kelm said.
Harrison turned in 10 saves.
Pacific’s leading scorer Abby Layton was able to put eight shots on goal despite being shut out and shorthanded.
“Overall, the score did not reflect how the girls played,” Kelm said. “With only 10 on the field, they played the hardest I have seen this year and that is something I am very proud of. They never quit and that is more important than a win in my book.”
The Lady Indians played Festus Tuesday in the consolation semifinals at Seckman at 6 p.m.
Pacific will conclude the tournament Thursday in either the seventh-place game at 4:15 p.m. or the consolation championship at 6 p.m.
Both games will be played at Seckman while Windsor will host the winner’s bracket.