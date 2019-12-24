The New Haven Shamrocks both started strong and finished strong to get the boys basketball win Wednesday against Pacific.
New Haven (5-2, 1-0) opened Four Rivers Conference play at home a day later than originally scheduled due to snow-related closings Monday and Tuesday. However, the Shamrocks didn’t miss a beat as they grabbed a 63-56 win against the Indians (3-4, 0-1).
The Shamrocks ended the first quarter with a 12-4 lead and pushed their advantage into double figures, 29-18, at halftime.
“If you’re going to beat a good team like Pacific, you have to have a strong start and we were able to do that,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We got some buckets. John Liggett had a had a couple of baskets early and a couple of guys chipped in too, but we knew we had to come out strong and we did that. We executed right off the bat, ran our stuff, got some good looks and were able to capitalize on that.”
After three quarters, New Haven led by seven, 43-36.
Pacific overcame cold shooting early in the game to come back hot to start the fourth quarter, quickly erasing the deficit and prompting four lead changes in the first two minutes of the final period.
“We came out and battled in the second half is the big thing,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “We didn’t roll over. We battled back and made a game out of it. I thought we played hard until the end. They just made enough shots and free throws and we didn’t get to the free-throw line very often or make enough.”
New Haven had four players reach double figures in scoring on the night, led by Liggett’s 18 points.
Luke Gerlemann added 16 points, Owen Borcherding 11, Zach Groner 10 and Jay Eichelberger eight.
“They guard really hard and try to take away your best guy and they were able to do that a little bit with Luke, but Jay stepped up and got big buckets,” Peirick said. “John stepped up and got big buckets. Owen had a couple of big ones. Zach, at the end of the fourth there, had a couple of big buckets. All around, our guys just made plays when they had to.”
The Shamrocks shot a perfect 12-12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Gavin Bukowsky led the Indians with 23 points, 18 of which were scored in the second half.
“He was aggressive to the basket and shooting it and we want him to be that,” VanLeer said. “In the second half we played hard and got after it and make some shots, but (New Haven) deserved to win tonight.”
Gavin Racer was next for Pacific with 11 points.
Don’TA Harris netted six points, Devin Casey five and Makai Parton three. Dylan Myers and Quin Blackburn both added two points.
New Haven closed out 2019 Friday with a home game against Bourbon while the Indians continued league play, hosting Union.
The Indians will play through the semester break at the MICDS Tournament, starting Monday against Francis Howell in the first round at 3 p.m.