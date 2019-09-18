While the season has just started, the New Haven cross country Shamrocks and Lady Shamrocks already are preparing for the postseason.
New Haven competed Saturday at the Linn Invitational, the same location where it will compete in the Class 2 District 4 meet.
“Both varsity teams competed well against several district schools which was nice to see,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “Our goal going into the meet was to work on getting a quality time and begin to formulate a strategy for the district race since Linn will be the district host in November.”
New Haven found out Saturday that it would be staying in Class 2 this season as postseason assignments were released.
In the Linn Invitational, New Haven’s boys placed third with 131 points, finishing behind champion Hermann (47) and Osage (86). There were 15 schools on the varsity boys side.
In the girls race, New Haven scored 109 points to place fourth behind Hermann (76), Centralia (86) and Osage (87). There were 11 schools in the varsity girls race.
“Overall I was really pleased with the effort all my runners gave today,” Tucker said. “They medaled 20 in the varsity boys and JV boys races and 30 in the girls race. We had three medalists, three girls and three boys.”
On the varsity boys side, New Haven’s top finisher was senior Austin Tegeler, who was 15th in 18:51.09.
Dominic Lewis, a senior, was next. He placed 22nd with a time of 19:12.66.
Sophomore Logan Williams ran 27th in 19:36 while junior Matthew Otten placed 31st in 19:49.81.
Sophomore Charlie Roth placed 48th in 20:37.44 while sophomore Hunter Tallent was 52nd in 20:52.53. Senior Keagan Huff rounded out New Haven’s team, placing 82nd in 22:10.59.
New Bloomfield’s Caleb Distler won in 17:20.72.
In the varsity girls meet, junior Emma Mcintyre placed 11th in 22:08.50.
Sophomore Chloe Grater medaled by placing 20th in 22:37.40.
Junior Caroline Otten earned a medal with a 24th-place finish in 23:42.92.
Senior Grace Allgaier was next, finishing 38th in 24:29.75. Sophomore Emily Delgado placed 44th in 24:49.
Rounding out New Haven’s runners were senior Lauralie Grater (76th in 27:22.60) and junior Hannah Borcherding (80th in 28:16.10).
Centralia freshman Jozelynn Bostick won the individual title in 20:16.54.
In the JV boys race, freshman Andrew Rethemeyer placed sixth in 21:25.64 and junior Josh Kleinheider ended 19th in 23:31.70 to add to New Haven’s medal count.
The teams will continue to train in preparation for a meet at the new state site Sept. 28 at Gans Creek in Columbia.
“I use September to gauge where we are in terms of strength, speed and stamina,” Tucker said. “I have been taking a break from competition in mid-September for a few years now and really like how the break allows us to address deficiencies before we head into October and the championship season.”