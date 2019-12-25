The points came early and often for the Shamrocks in the last game of the year.
New Haven (6-2) won at home Friday against Bourbon, 71-45.
The Shamrocks led, 17-8, after one quarter. The lead did not change in the second period as both teams added 14 points, sending New Haven into the intermission with 31-22 advantage.
New Haven powered through the third quarter with 21 points while limiting Bourbon to seven, leaving the score at 52-29 going into the final period.
Luke Gerlemann paced the New Haven scoring effort with 18 points on the night.
Jay Eichelberger and Owen Borcherding both reached double figures with 10 points apiece.
John Liggett added nine points. Zach Groner scored eight. Dominic Lewis and Jake Englebrecht each added five points. David Miller netted four points and Demetry Pataky scored two.
The Shamrocks compiled 36 rebounds, led by 12 from Groner.
Borcherding pulled down five rebounds, Gerlemann four, Liggett three, Eichelberger three, Miller three, Lewis two, Englebrecht two, Nolen Brown one and Pataky one.
Liggett passed out five assists. Englebrecht and Eichelberger each had two assists. Lewis and Gerlemann both made one assist.
Eichelberger and Liggett both came away with three steals. Gerlemann stole two and Borcherding one.