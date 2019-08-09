It’s going to be a new adventure in New Haven this fall.
The school opens fall sports practices for three teams Monday. However, for the first time in years, there’s a new athletic director.
Jaime Hoener has replaced Ray Steinhoff in that position. Hoener will remain as the school’s volleyball head coach as well.
The other change is in softball, where , Doug Peirick steps up to the head coaching position this fall. He was the assistant coach to Tim Scheer last season.
Prospective athletes need to have a completed physical on file before being allowed to practice. With a new MSHSAA rule, physicals are good for two years from the date they were completed.
For additional questions, please contact Hoener at jhoener@newhavenschools.us.
John Tucker returns to lead the cross country program.
Practices for the varsity teams start Monday.
Information follows:
• Volleyball — Hoener said tryouts will start Monday, Aug. 12, from 3:15-5:45 p.m.
Should the heat index be over 95 degrees, tryouts will be moved back to 7 p.m.
• Cross Country — The coed program will hold its first practice Monday, Aug. 12, at 3 p.m. Practice will start at the City Park upper pavilion.
Should the heat index be above 95 degrees, the practice will start at 7 p.m.
• Softball — Practice will be held at Lions Field and prospects are asked to bring water. The first practice is planned from 3-5 p.m. but if the heat index is above 95 degrees, it will be pushed back to 7 p.m.
Middle School Sports
Additionally, the school offers two middle school programs in cross country and girls basketball.
The cross country team will be led by Jared Pruessner and will start practice Monday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m.
There will be a meeting when school begins.
The middle school girls basketball team is being coached by Austin Peirick and will start with an open gym at the elementary school Aug. 16 from 3-4:30 p.m.
Practices will be held at the elementary school starting Aug. 19 from 3-5 p.m.