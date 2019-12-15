It was a perfect week for the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks.
New Haven (4-2) won Monday in Mexico over Missouri Military Academy, 51-38, and returned home to beat Silex Tuesday, 56-29.
The Shamrocks stay home to open Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday against Pacific. New Haven closes the 2019 portion of the schedule next Friday against Bourbon at home.
MMA
Playing Monday on the road, New Haven led 13-9 after one quarter, 28-15 at the half and 37-28 after three quarters.
“Offensively we were able to do a fair amount of damage in transition,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We also did a good job of being active and moving the ball quickly on that end of the floor. We really didn’t shoot very good at all but were able to get several opportunities right at the rim from basket cuts and driving it by guys.”
Luke Gerlemann led the Shamrocks with 18 points. Jay Eichelberger also ended in double digits with 10.
Owen Borcherding recorded nine points, John Liggett was next with seven, Dominic Lewis scored five and Jake Engelbrecht and Demetri Pataky had one point apiece.
Gerlemann was the rebounding leader with six. Borcherding was next with five, Eichelberger had four, Zach Groner and Liggett each had two, and Engelbrecht added one.
Gerlemann had three assists and three steals. Eichelberger had four steals. Liggett blocked a shot.
“Luke and Jay really played well on the offensive end of the floor, being aggressive,” Peirick said. “Owen had some tough finishes around the rim and Dominic Lewis hit our one three-pointer and it really couldn’t have come at a better time. That was a big shot by Dom, who also had some other nice plays on that end of the floor. We also did a pretty good job of converting at the free throw line.”
Peirick said the Shamrocks played well defensively.
“Defensively Jay Eichelberger played his tail off,” Peirick said. “He gets everyone’s best guard and he shut their’s down. The kid never got a good look and looked frustrated all night. Zachary Groner spent some time on him too. Luke worked hard too on their other dangerous player.”
Silex
New Haven set the tone early, taking an 18-2 lead after one quarter.
It was 35-16 at the half and 51-21 through three quarters.
“I challenged our kids to see how good they could be and for the most part, they responded,” Peirick said. “I thought we maybe played down to their level in the second quarter and for a stretch in the third before we were able to salt the game away. We brought a lot of intensity defensively and were able to turn them over and score off of our defense. That was nice. I thought we handled guarding screens a little better than we have so far. I didn’t like that they went to the line infinity times. We can’t learn to stop fouling fast enough. We handled business on the boards as well. That was good.”
Gerlemann was the scoring leader with 18 points and Liggett checked in with 13.
Borcherding and Eichelberger each scored eight points. Lewis netted three. Nolan Brown, Engelbrecht and Pataky each scored two points.
Gerlemann and Borcherding each grabbed six rebounds. Engelbrecht and Pataky each had four.
Liggett was the assists leader with four. Eichelberger had three steals.
“Offensively we had things clicking early and were able to get out to a pretty fast start,” said Peirick. “Jay hit a couple threes early after some terrific ball movement and Luke was able to get the rim. Owen finished some tough shots off at the rim for us throughout the night. Once again Dominic gave us good minutes off the bench and contributed to our offense. We really got good minutes off the bench from everyone and got production out of most of them.”