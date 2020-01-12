Getting ready for their second tournament of the season, the New Haven Shamrocks rolled to a 72-24 win at New Bloomfield Tuesday night.
New Haven improved to 7-3 on the season with the win.
New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said it was a team effort.
“Our kids played really hard and did what they were supposed to,” Peirick said. “Our starters were pretty dominant when they were in the game. They were able to force some bad shots and turnovers and get really good looks on offense.”
New Haven led 26-2 after eight minutes of play. It was 39-10 at the half and 62-17 after three quarters.
John Liggett led the Shamrocks in scoring with 13 points and was one of four players to reach double digits. Liggett also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Luke Gerlemann and Matthew Otten scored 11 points apiece. Gerlemann also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Otten added three steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Zach Groner netted 10 points with one rebound and one steal. He was New Haven’s top free-throw shooter, hitting all four chances.
Demetri Pataky and David Miller scored six points apiece. Pataky added four rebounds and two steals. Miller pulled down four rebounds.
Jake Engelbrecht scored five points with two rebounds and one assist.
Dominic Lewis also scored five points while adding five assists, three rebounds and one steal.
Jay Eichelberger and Owen Bocherding scored two points apiece. Eichelberger also had five assists, three steals and one rebound. Borcherding added five rebounds and three steals.
Nolan Brown added one point, three rebounds, two steals and one assist.
New Haven hit four three-point shots and went 10-14 from the free-throw line.
Peirick said New Haven got strong contributions from reserves as well.
“It was a good night for our bench kids as well,” Peirick said. “They were able to play a full 2 1/2 quarters and did a nice job while they were in there. They were able to extend the lead when they were on the floor by playing hard and unselfish. We had a bunch of guys score the basketball, set up their teammates, and get deflections and steals.”
Peirick indicated New Bloomfield had additional hurdles in the game.
“They were down two starters, one of them being their best player,” Peirick said. “That being said, we did get quite a bit done and did plenty of good things.”
New Haven looks to improve to 2-0 in Four Rivers Conference play Friday when it heads to Phelps County to face St. James (7-1, 1-0). St. James was picked by league coaches to win the title in the preseason poll.
There’s a theoretical chance New Haven could play New Bloomfield again if similar results happen at next week’s South Callaway Tournament. New Haven is seeded third while New Bloomfield is the eighth seed.