Several area natives have made their marks in the world of professional sports. Below is a roundup of accounts.
Kathleen Scheer
New Haven High School graduate Kathleen Scheer changed teams this season in NBL1 (replaced South East Australia Basketball League).
Scheer, who played collegiately for Duke University, moved from the Hobart Chargers, where she had played for six seasons. Hobart is not competing in NBL1, prompting a move for Scheer.
She signed with the Nunawading Spectres prior to the 2019 season.
In 134 games with Hobart, she averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
This season, Scheer is averaging 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She has started 19 of her 20 games so far.
Nunawading was sixth in the league ladder, going 12-8 in the regular season and moved into the league’s consolation bracket.
Bendigo was the regular season champion at 19-1 while Geelong (17-3), Ringwood (15-5) and Kilsyth (14-6) also made the championship bracket.
Knox (14-6), Dandenong (11-9) and Waverley (11-9) also made the consolation bracket
Matt Pickens
Matt Pickens, a St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate, has continued his professional soccer career this season with Nashville SC of the United Soccer League.
The 2018 Nashville SC MVP, Pickens has made 11 starts for Nashville this season, making five shutouts. He has shared time with Connor Sparrow.
Pickens, who played collegiately at St. Louis Community College-Meramec and Missouri State University, was the Week 12 USL Championship Player of the Week for back-to-back shutouts against Birmingham Legion FC and Indy Eleven.
Nashville SC currently sits fifth in the USL Championship Eastern Division standings at 9-5-5.
Pickens has had a long, distinguished career, starting with his first-round selection in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft by the Chicago Fire. He helped that team win the 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
His most successful run was as starting goalkeeper for the Colorado Rapids in MLS and he was in goal when they won the MLS Cup over FC Dallas in 2010, 2-1.
His other teams have included Virginia Mariners (2004 loan), Queens Park Rangers (2008), New England Revolution (2014) and Tampa Bay Rowdies (2014-17).
Ashton Goudeau
Union High School graduate Ashton Goudeau is pitching for the Hartford Yard Goats, a AA farm team of the Colorado Rockies playing in the Eastern League.
Goudeau has gone 3-2 with a 2.07 ERA for the Yard Goats this season as a starting pitcher. He has thrown 61 innings with 44 hits, eight walks and one hit batter. He has struck out 75.
Goudeau currently is on the seven-day injured list.
Goudeau was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 27th round of the Major League Baseball Draft from Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City. He pitched with the Kansas City farm system through March of 2018. He was the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week May 8, 2016, with the Wilmington Blue Rocks.
Goudeau was traded to the Seattle Mariners and pitched in 20 games for that club’s AAA affiliate in Tacoma.
He ended the season with the AA Arkansas Travelers and became a free agent after the 2018 season.
Colorado signed Goudeau two weeks into free agency and he ended up being assigned to Hartford.
Brendan Feldmann
Brendan Feldmann, a St. Francis Borgia Regional and Washington Post 218 graduate, has made the full circle.
Feldmann currently is pitching for the O’Fallon-based River City Rascals of the Frontier League. He finished his collegiate career down Interstate 70 at Lindenwood University, helping that team reach the NCAA Division II World Series.
Feldmann has gone 4-1 with a 1.40 ERA over eight games (seven starts). He has posted two complete games and one shutout.
Over 45 innings, Feldmann has allowed 35 hits, seven walks and one hit batter. He has struck out 43.
He was named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week July 9.
Feldmann pitched his first two professional seasons with the Houston Astros organization. After going 2-1 with a 1.62 ERA as a relief pitcher in 2017, Feldmann pitched at the A, AA and AAA levels in 2018. He won his only appearance as an AAA pitcher with Fresno.
Feldmann started 2019 with the Corpus Christi Hooks of the AA Texas League and also pitched with Fayetteville in the A Carolina League.
Feldmann was released May 16 and signed by the Rascals June 5.
Feldmann played for Washington Post 218 and was on the 2012 Senior Legion state championship team.
He played collegiately with Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods before moving to Lindenwood.
In two seasons at Lindenwood, Feldmann went 13-5 with a 3.01 ERA, four complete games, two shutouts and one save.
Scott Suggs
Washington High School graduate Scott Suggs continues to see the world through the game of basketball.
Suggs was the 2008 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Mr. Show-Me Basketball winner after helping the Blue Jays win a district title.
He played collegiately for the University of Washington and has played professionally in several places.
He played in the 2013 NBA Summer League and played in the NBA Developmental League for the Erie BayHawks. He averaged 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Suggs played in 2014-15 for Elan Chalon in France, averaging 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Suggs returned to play for Raptors 905 in the 2015-16 NBA Developmental League. He was an all-star and won the Jason Collier Sportsmanship Award. With the Raptors 905, Suggs averaged 18 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
For 2016-17, Suggs played for ICL Manresa in Spain, where he averaged 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 of an assist per game.
He moved to Italy for the 2017-19 season with New Basket Brindisi. There, he averaged 11.4 points with three rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
This season, he played for Kymi BC in Greece. He averaged 13.4 points, four rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
Alyssa Speckhals
Former Hermann High School and East Central College volleyball player Alyssa Speckhals made a sport change to become a national champion this summer.
Speckhals, who played overseas professionally as a volleyball player, became a tight end for the St. Louis Slam women’s tackle football team.
The Slam won its second consecutive WFA Tier II national championship July 13, defeating the Detroit Dark Angels in Colorado, 34-0.
Speckhals caught four passes this season for 47 yards and one touchdown. She also made five total tackles.
The Slam, which plays home games at St. Mary’s High School, went 11-0 this season.
Speckhals was a two-year All-MCCAC and All-Region 16 first-team selection at East Central as setter when the program was restarted.
After graduating from McKendree University, Speckhals played volleyball professionally in Sweden and Denmark.
Spencer Juergens
St. Francis Borgia Regional and Washington Post 218 graduate Spencer Juergens is playing this summer for the Kalamazoo Growlers of the Northwoods League, a summer league for college players.
Juergens is 2-2 with a 5.80 ERA over nine games. He’s started five times and pitched one complete game.
Over 35.2 innings, Juergens has allowed 47 hits and 13 walks while striking out 17.
Juergens went the distance July 23, as the Growlers defeated the Rockford Rivets, 6-2.
Juergens (2-2) pitched nine innings, striking out six batters. He threw 110 pitches with 82 of them being strikes, according to the team’s website.
Juergens first played collegiately for Jefferson College and transferred to the University of Houston. He played one year there before moving to the University of Missouri.
Juergens sat out this spring due to NCAA transfer rules and will have one season of eligibility left this coming year.
With Post 218, Juergens was a member of the organization’s first Freshman Legion state championship team in 2012.
Nate Hillermann
St. Francis Borgia Regional and Washington Post 218 graduate Nate Hillermann has made his mark in a different sport.
Hillermann, who finished playing college baseball as a relief pitcher for Lindenwood University, was a member of Kai ‘Opua Men’s Novice B winning team in the Aunty Maile/Moku O Hawaii Outrigger Canoe Racing Association.
Along with Ben Olthafer, Kully Kekaula-Basque, Isaac Vincent, John Rodrigues and Jesse Jenkins, Hillermann helped his team post a winning time of 3:51.69. Kona Athletic Club was second at 4:03.02.
Like Juergens, Hillermann was a member of the Washington Post 218 2012 Freshman Legion state championship team.