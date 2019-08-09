Less than a week.
That’s how soon high school athletes will be returning to the practice field, marking one of the steps in the unofficial end of summer. Teams officially return to practice Monday.
Washington High School continues to field seven athletic teams for the fall season — football, softball, volleyball, boys soccer, cross country, girls golf and boys swimming.
Washington returns all seven head coaches from the 2018 campaign for the upcoming season.
Derick Heflin enters his fourth season as the head football coach. His team will practice on Rauch Field from 5-8 p.m. in the evenings.
Earlier in the day, from 6-8 a.m., that same field will host soccer practices, led by Derek Schriewer.
In the surrounding stadium, both the coed cross country teams and the boys swimming team are scheduled to begin their practices.
The cross country team, led by Mike Olszowka, will practice from 3:30-5 p.m.
The swimming team, coached by Lane Page, will meet from 6-8 a.m.
The volleyball program enters its second season under Head Coach Susan Harms. The volleyball teams will hold separate practice times for freshmen, sophomores and upperclassmen.
Juniors and seniors will practice from 6-9 p.m. in Blue Jay Gym.
Sophomore volleyball players will practice from 7-10 a.m. at Blue Jay Gym while freshmen will practice in Little Blue Jay Gym from 6-9 a.m.
Two teams will hold their practices off campus.
Head Coach Philip King’s softball squad will work out at Lakeview Park from 3:45-5:45 p.m.
At Wolf Hollow Golf Club, Head Coach Adam Fischer’s Lady Jays golfers will practice from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
The school requires a current physical form to be on record at the Athletic Office before an athlete can participate in tryouts and practices. A new MSHSAA rule allows a physical to remain valid for two years, rather than requiring a new physical each year.
Once cleared to participate, athletes will receive a practice card from the school that will need to be submitted to their coach before participating.