It’s going to be a showdown in Trenton.
The Missouri Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament starts there Thursday afternoon with four teams vying for one spot in the state event in Sedalia Aug. 1-4.
There are four because host Trenton Post 31 pulled out of the event Tuesday morning, Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner reported.
The tournament will remain in Trenton, but now is a four-team event. That means the entire event will be completed Saturday.
Washington still opens Thursday in the 5:30 p.m. game, but now will play the Kirksville Redbirds instead of Trenton.
Perhaps Post 218 pitcher-first baseman Joe Hackmann had it right. Speaking after Washington’s win over Elsberry Post 226 in the Ninth District Tournament championship game, Hackmann was prophetic in describing the upcoming event.
You never know what’s going to happen,” Hackmann said. “That’s what baseball is all about.”
The winner goes to the Missouri State Tournament in Sedalia. This year, another zone gets the bonus bid, so only one team advances. Zone 1 had the bonus bid last year.
Zone 2 is taking place in Blue Springs while Ste. Genevieve is hosting Zone 4. Zone 3 has had few, if any teams in recent years and they are required to play in through Zone 2.
Washington’s goal, according to Hackmann, is to win the Zone Tournament and move on to state.
“We’re state or bust this year,” Hackmann said. “Hopefully this continues us on our journey.”
It’s not the first time in recent years that the Zone 1 event has been held in Trenton. Washington emerged from the 2016 Zone 1 Tournament there on the way to finishing second to Sedalia Post 642.
If you’re not familiar with Trenton, the county seat of Grundy County, you’re not alone. The city, called the world’s largest producer of Vienna sausages, is around four hours away from Washington, no matter how you drive it.
And, if you want to see Washington’s first game, you’ll need to be there at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. That’s when Post 218 will take on Kirksville in the event’s first game.
By winning both the district regular season title and the tournament, Washington had its choice of which Ninth District spot to take. Post 218 has opted for the first game.
“We’re not taking anyone lightly,” Gardner said.
The second game Thursday will be between Jefferson City Post 5 and Elsberry Post 226 at 8 p.m. It’s a game Post 218 is watching closely as it has played both teams this year.
Washington is 1-2 against Jefferson City (24-5) with the win coming in the Washington Wood Bat Tournament. Washington also lost at the Sedalia Jimmy Glenn Tournament and the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament semifinals.
The teams played many times last season as well. Washington won the Zone 1 title, but Jefferson City won the state title. Overall, Washington was 3-2 against Jefferson City with both losses coming in Sedalia.
“Jefferson City is going to be tough to beat,” Gardner said.
Hackmann said Post 218 would love to get another matchup with Jefferson City.
“That’s the one team in the state we are looking out for,” Hackmann said. “They’ve beaten us twice this year and we’ve won once. There’s always that rivalry out there between us. I cannot wait to face them on the field at the Zone Tournament hopefully.”
However, nobody is looking past the opponent in that game, Elsberry Post 226.
Elsberry is 24-11-1. It has not faced Jefferson City Post 5. Washington has beaten Elsberry four times this season, including 11-2 in the district championship game. But Elsberry also went 10 innings Saturday with Washington in the winners’ bracket final, a 4-3 Washington victory.
“Elsberry, when they’re right, are very tough to beat,” said Gardner. “We haven’t seen their No. 1 all year. If their No. 1 goes out and pitches a good game, they can beat anybody.”
With the reduction to four teams, fewer games will be needed. The tournament field will be cut in half through play Friday, which starts at 2 p.m.
The championship series is set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.