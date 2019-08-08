Pitching and defense proved to be the ingredients to a successful Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament last weekend in Sedalia.
Sedalia Post 642 defeated Festus Post 253 in 10 innings Saturday, 3-0, to win the state title.
There was good news for both teams as both Sedalia (27-9) and Festus (32-11) have qualified for the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Neb., this week.
In one of the most competitive state tournaments in recent years, half of the six games were shutouts. Both games between Sedalia and Festus resulted in 3-0 finals. Sedalia won the Friday winners’ bracket final and then prevailed in 10 innings by the same score.
The other shutout was the losers’ bracket game between Washington Post 218 and Ste. Genevieve Post 150 Friday afternoon. Joe Hackmann threw a two-hit shutout for Washington, 2-0.
Both first-round games were decided by one run. Sedalia won 5-4 over Ste. Genevieve in the highest-scoring game of the event. Festus beat Washington, 2-1.
After that only one run was scored by a losing team. Washington took the lead early in its 5-1 loss Saturday to Festus.
For the six games, a total of 26 runs were scored. That averaged out to 4.33 per game.
Winning teams managed 20 runs while losing teams scored six runs.
Sedalia’s Duffin Makings posted the first shutout, limiting Festus to two hits and three walks Friday while striking out six.
Washington’s Joe Hackmann allowed four hits and one walk while striking out one to shut out Ste. Genevieve.
In the title contest, Sedalia’s William Knight and Connor Tichenor combined for the shutout in 10 innings.
Only one home run was hit during the tournament. Washington’s Brandon Stahlman pulled a home run down the right field line in the 2-0 win over Ste. Genevieve Friday.
Sedalia was the only post to be represented in all three American Legion state tournaments this year. Post 642 tied for seventh in the Freshman Legion State Tournament in Jackson and was fourth in the Junior Legion State Tournament in Washington.
Post 218 had two of its teams reach state tournaments this year. The Post 218 Juniors finished second while the Washington Seniors ended third.
Neither Festus nor Ste. Genevieve had teams in other state tournaments this year, however, Festus was the 2018 Junior Legion state winner and Ste. Genevieve won the Freshman Legion state title in Washington last summer.