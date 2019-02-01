Taylor Seely broke a tie game with a three-point shot from the corner with 11.2 seconds to play Saturday, lifting the Union Lady ’Cats past St. Francis Borgia Regional in the Union Tournament consolation game, 51-48.
“We had a last-second shot at St. James the other night which went against us,” Union Head Coach Dusty Weiskopf said. “Today, I thought we had one that went for us. Karma sometimes has a funny way of sneaking up on you.”
Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said no lead was safe in this game.
“We knew it was going to be a tough matchup,” Houlihan said. “We get to see them again Thursday. They have so many players who can score. They’ve been on a good run this year, so we were just trying to do our best to contain them as well as we can.”
Union improved to 12-5 while Borgia fell to 6-10.
If you missed the first meeting, the two teams play again Thursday at 6 p.m. during pool play at the Borgia Tournament. Union is seeded first while Borgia is the fourth seed.
The shot marked the completion of a long chase for the Lady ’Cats. Union trailed by as much as nine points in the second quarter before fighting back in the second half.
“In the second quarter, we got away from doing some of the things we wanted to do and we had readjust in the second half,” Weiskopf said. “More or less, we started guarding and cranked up our intensity. We attacked more in the second half and put more pressure on them.”
Union scored the first six points before Borgia came back to lead 12-9 through one quarter. The Lady Knights were up 27-21 at the half and 38-33 after three quarters.
“They’re good,” Weiskopf said. “I thought early we came out and we didn’t play as good, but that’s because of them. They forced us into some things that we didn’t want to do. We battled back and kicked around the tires a little too long before we decided we wanted to play. We got down 10 and went on a 12-0 run and it took off from there.”
Houlihan said the fourth quarter was similar to Borgia’s last home game.
“It was the same thing as the Cardinal Ritter game last Thursday,” Houlihan said. “We were right there with them and then we had a stretch of two minutes where it just falls apart on us. We’ve just got to get mentally tougher.”
The game marked another portion of the Union Tournament to be checked off. The tournament was scheduled for Jan. 12, but expected winter weather forced all three games to be postponed. Jefferson City won the title game over Rock Bridge last Tuesday, 55-33, and the third-place game between Sullivan and Francis Howell Central will be played Saturday.
“It was a tough tournament for us and tough timing the first time around,” Houlihan said. “We knew it was going to be a good game. Now we’ll see what happens in a week.”
Seely was Union’s all-tournament team selection and she ended the game with 14 points. The winning shot was her only three-point basket of the game. Union hit eight of them as a team. She also went 5-7 from the free-throw line as Union went 13-22 as a team.
“We work on that stuff every day,” Weiskopf said. “When you shoot a lot, you’ve got to have good shooters. You live and die by it. Today, when they’ve got a 6-2 kid in there, it’s tough to get the ball inside. Early, we lived and died by the threes. We were able to put some pressure on them and loosen things up. I think that created some heavy legs for them down the stretch. We finally were able to get our groove and finding ways to get through their defense, we adjusted well and did good things.”
Union’s leading scorer was Julia Overstreet with 16 points, including three three-point baskets.
Megan Siedhoff was next with seven points, including two three-point shots.
Emily Gaebe netted five points. Maddie Helling had four points while Emily Webb scored three and Kaylee Bunch added two.
Grace Gettemeier, Borgia’s all-tournament team selection, led the Lady Knights with 15 points. She knocked down two of the team’s six three-point baskets and went 5-6 from the free-throw line. Borgia was 8-9 from the stripe. Gettemeier also had five steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Gettemeier had the last shot for the Lady Knights.
“Dani Kimminau stepped up early in the game,” Houlihan said. “Julia Struckhoff hit a couple of big shots. In the end, we’re going to put the ball into Grace’s hands. She got all the way to the rim and just didn’t get the call. We were still down by three, but it was good to see her get all the way down the court.”
Avery Lackey ended with a double-double, posting 13 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and one assist. She was 3-3 from the free-throw line.
“Avery has been playing really solid for the last couple of weeks on both ends of the floor,” Houlihan said. “She’s taking shots she didn’t take in December. She has been doing a good job of getting to the rim and putting the ball on the floor in an aggressive way. She’s not picking up fouls so she can stay on the floor the entire game. It’s a big deal for us.”
Struckhoff scored 11 points while hitting three three-point baskets. She also had five assists, three steals and one rebound.
“She hit two big ones early,” Weiskopf said. “The scary thing about them is that they have other kids who will step up on a given night and hurt you.”
Kimminau scored five points with two assists, one rebound and one steal.
Lynnae Grus and Josie Lindemann each scored two points. Grus also pulled down four rebounds and blocked two shots. Lindemann had an assist.
Anya Castelli had five rebounds and an assist. Kaitlyn Patke pulled down two rebounds.