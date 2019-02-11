Taylor Seely picked the right time to shine.
The Union senior netted a season-high 27 points to lift the Lady ’Cats past Owensville Tuesday, 56-47.
“She had a big game,” Union Head Coach Dusty Weiskopf said. “I think that’s one of the best games she’s ever had in her career.”
The Union senior also had six rebounds, two blocked shots and one assist as the Lady ’Cats stayed in the Four Rivers Conference race.
Union (14-7, 3-1) played at Sullivan (13-7, 2-1) Thursday in another crucial FRC game. Heading into Thursday’s games, four of the eight FRC teams only had one loss to rank at the top of the league standings. Sullivan is the first of the other three Union is playing.
“We control our own destiny,” Weiskopf said. “If we control what we do and let things happen, good things are going to come.”
With Seely’s 27 points combined with Emily Gaebe’s 16, the two netted 43 of Union’s 56 points for the night.
Seely came through in the clutch. She scored in each quarter with 19 points in the second half and 12 in the fourth quarter.
Gaebe also scored in each quarter and netted 11 points in the second half. She played in foul trouble for much of the night. Gaebe also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“We talked in the locker room at the half about letting the game come to you,” Weiskopf said. “We didn’t want them trying to do too much. I think they did a great job in the first half and in the second half it came to her and she hit her average. Good things happen when you wait for good things to happen.”
Union’s next scorer was Kaylee Bunch with seven points. She added five steals, one assist and one rebound.
Julia Overstreet added five points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Megan Siedhoff scored one point and had three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Maddie Helling and Emily Webb each pulled down a pair of rebounds.
Owensville was playing without senior standout Breanna Diestelkamp. The University of Missouri-St. Louis recruit was ill and unable to play.
“They can shoot it,” Weiskopf said. “What people don’t realize is that she shoots three-pointers, too. Sometimes, she’s out on the perimeter, too. We’ve played it both ways. Obviously, it’s a much different game with her in it. She should be one of the favorites for conference player of the year.”
Still, Owensville’s other players stepped up their play and nobody made a bigger impact than Liana Miller.
The Owensville senior scored 18 of her team’s 47 points for the game.
Anna Finley, a freshman, was next with 13 points.
Kate Angell scored five points while Anna Skornia and Katelyn Landolt netted four points apiece. Stephanie Elliott added three points.
Union led 8-4 after one quarter and 20-16 at the half. The Lady ’Cats carried a 36-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Union led by 11 points with 6:16 to play, 42-31, but got into foul trouble and Owensville (11-10, 0-3) took advantage by hitting free throws.
Owensville got as close as 49-45 before Union was able to seal the win. Union didn’t help itself out at the stripe, hitting 11 for 19 in the game. The Lady ’Cats were 6-10 in the fourth quarter, knocking down shots late in the game when the result was in doubt.
“We’ve got to have that consistency,” Weiskopf said. “I thought we were doing some things that we didn’t do in the Borgia Tournament and we did do earlier in the year. We just battled. I looked at my girls, drew something up and they executed it. We fought. We went on a run and gave it back to them. We had the mentality that we were going to get this thing. We haven’t had that in the last couple of games and it’s coming back.”
Owensville nearly pulled off the comeback in the fourth quarter. The Dutchgirls were 17-22 from the free-throw line in the game and 9-11 in the closing quarter.
“I go back to the MICDS and Pacific games where we had that bend-don’t-break mentality and tonight we had it again,” Weiskopf said. “We fouled a little bit and sent them to the line and they made them. Give our kids credit. We attacked the gaps and got it back up to 10. The battle and competition level was there.”