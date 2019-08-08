Thanks to a shutout from Duffin Makings, the Sedalia Post 642 Travelers earned their spot in the Mid-South Regional.
Sedalia defeated Festus Post 253 in the winners’ bracket final of the Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament at Liberty Park in Sedalia Friday, 3-0.
With Missouri receiving two berths in the Mid-South Regional, which will be played this week in Hastings, Neb., Festus still had a chance to advance with a win in the losers’ bracket final.
Makings limited Festus to two hits and three walks over seven innings. He fanned six batters.
Sedalia scored one run in the top of the fourth of Friday afternoon’s game and added two runs in the fifth.
And Post 642 did that on four hits, five walks and two hit batters.
Getting the hits were Makings, Brandon Kindle, Braiden McEachern and Levi Betts.
Makings and McEachern walked twice. Brody Kindle walked once.
McEachern and Aaron Hughes were hit by pitches.
Brandon Kindle added a stolen base.
Brody Kindle, Connor Tichenor and McEachern scored the runs. Brandon Kindle, McEachern and Makings drove them home.
Festus got five innings from Jacob Melton and he allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits, five walks and one hit batter. He struck out eight.
Brendon Smock closed out the game, going two innings while allowing a hit and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Jordan Duncan and Eddie Martin had the two hits. Levi Ebersoldt, Connor Wilkinson and Isack Hamilton walked.
Hamilton stole a base.
Festus bounced back to reach the title contest by beating Washington Post 218 in Friday’s final game, 5-1. Washington knocked out Ste. Genevieve Post 150 in the middle game Friday.
The two teams ended up meeting again Saturday in the championship game. Again, Sedalia won by a 3-0 score, but this time the game went 10 innings before the host team broke the tie.