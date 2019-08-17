After a week of high school practices, many area teams are ready to have scrimmage events this weekend.
Official interscholastic scrimmages for high school programs aren’t allowed until later next week, but for the current time, several teams are holding intrasquad events.
So far, the following events have been passed along to our sports staff.
Union High School is celebrating the first day in full pads with a midnight scrimmage Saturday. The team is having its annual photo day Friday afternoon and a lock-in to follow. The scrimmage is at Stierberger Stadium at midnight.
St. Francis Borgia Regional is holding its Pack the Hill football scrimmage at 8 a.m. It will run similar to the Union scrimmage and marks the first day in full pads.
Washington’s football Blue Jays are holding a Gatorade scrimmage Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Blue Jays will hold their annual Mothers’ Practice Friday at 6:30 p.m.
East Central College is holding its annual Alumnae Match Saturday at 10 a.m. The match pits the current squad against former players.
Pacific football will be scrimmaging from 10-11 a.m. The Indians will be playing home games on turf for the first time this season. Pacific was the last football school in the Four Rivers Conference to install artificial turf.
Union has its annual Alumnae Softball Game Saturday at Wildcat Ballpark starting at 11 a.m. In recent years, it’s been even-year graduates playing those from odd years.
The contest normally is done with a pitching machine.
Union boys soccer will hold the Red/Black game, an intrasquad scrimmage, Friday, Aug. 23, at 5 p.m. The match will be played at Stierberger Stadium.
Jamboree events will be held late next week into the following week. First games are scheduled around Aug. 30.
Another big day for local high school sports teams is Friday, Aug. 23, when MSHSAA releases classifications and district assignments for football, girls golf, boys soccer, softball, boys swimming and volleyball. According to MSHSAA, cross country classes and districts will be released Sept. 13.