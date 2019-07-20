Scott County Post 389, in its second year of fielding baseball teams, captured the American Legion Missouri Junior State Tournament title Saturday afternoon at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Scott County defeated host Washington Post 218 for the title, 5-2.
Washington came back after losing to Scott County in the winners' bracket semifinals Thursday night to knock out Sedalia Post 642 and Jefferson City Post 5 to reach the championship game.
Post 218, which defeated Sedalia in the opening round of the tournament Thursday afternoon in 11 innings, trailed 6-1 going into the bottom of the sixth Friday.
Washington scored once in the sixth and exploded for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to knock out Post 642.
In Saturday's first game, Gavin Mueller went the distance to give Post 218 its first win of the season in four tries against Jefferson City.
Post 218 ended the season at 24-9.
Scott County Post 389 advances to a regional tournament in Birmingham, Ala.
State Tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.