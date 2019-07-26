Two years ago, Scott County Post 389 didn’t field a Junior Legion baseball team.
Flash forward to Saturday. Post 389 raised its first-ever state championship at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field with a 5-2 win over Washington Post 218.
“The magic ran out for us in this contest,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Jack Lackman gave us a good start only allowing two earned runs, but our defense had a lapse making five errors in the game and we simply cannot do that against teams like Scott County.”
Scott County (31-3) advances to the regional Tournament which starts Friday at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala.
Washington ended its season at 24-9 as the state runner-up. Post 218 improved one spot from 2018 in the state tournament.
“As the sting of the loss dulls a little I think our guys will know that being the second-place team in the state is no small feat,” Getsee said. “We played some great teams during the season and all of our guys are better players today than when the season started. We had some great times and plenty to remember.”
In Saturday’s title contest, Scott County opened scoring with three runs in the bottom of the second. Washington came back with two runs in the top of the third and had other chances to score.
“We certainly had our chances rapping out nine hits and stranding seven runners,” Getsee said. “We just didn’t have that breakthrough hit to propel us forward. Jack Lackman and Sam Heggemann had great days at the plate again as well.”
Scott County tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and that was plenty for Alec Brown.
The Scott County hurler went the distance, using 97 pitches to finish the game. He allowed two runs on nine hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out three.
Lackman went three innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on three hits and five walks. He struck out one.
Gavin Matchell tossed the final three innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Washington outhit Scott County, 9-4. Scott County drew five walks to one for Post 218. Washington had one batter hit by a pitch.
Lackman and Sam Heggemann had two hits apiece.
Sam Glosemeyer doubled. Calvin Straatmann, Gavin Mueller, Zac Coulter and Matchell singled.
Louis Paule drew the walk and was hit by a pitch.
Jacob Bauche stole a base.
Glosemeyer and Matchell scored the runs. Straatmann and Heggemann had one RBI apiece.
Hunter Curtis logged two singles for Post 389. Ty Johnson doubled. Agustus Garner singled.
Devin Heuring drew a pair of walks. Brennan Fowler, Ridley Bailey and Brown walked once.
Drew Dirnberger, Brown and Heuring put down sacrifice bunts. Johnson hit a sacrifice fly.
Johnson, Curtis Heuring, Kaden Hargrove and Jackson Below scored the runs.
Johnson ended with two RBIs. Curtis drove in one.
Getsee said it was a group effort for Post 218 this season.
“As our season comes to an end, I’d like to thank our coaches and their families for giving their time: Phillip Kleekamp, Rick Aholt, Eric Voelkerding and Todd Kleekamp,” Getsee said. “These families spend their summer at the park helping these young men grow and Post 218 Baseball is fortunate to have them and I appreciate them.”