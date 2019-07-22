“The Long and Winding Road” by the Beatles might be the appropriate theme for the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion this postseason.
Scott County Post 389 (29-3) ensured that the host team will take the scenic route through the Missouri State Tournament being held this week at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field with an 8-4 win.
“Scott County was a solid team,” said Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee. “They play great defense and can swing the bats.”
While Post 389 advanced to Friday afternoon’s winners’ bracket final against undefeated Jefferson City Post 5, Washington (22-8) dropped into the losers’ bracket to face the winner of the Sedalia Post 642-Blue Springs Elks Post 2509 game in the final Friday contest.
“We still have some options for the mound and can make a nice run if we clear up the mistakes and try to only play seven innings per game,” Getsee said.
Washington, which beat Sedalia in the opening round Thursday in 11 innings, 8-7, was able to hold its own with Scott County for the first five innings.
The game was scoreless until the fourth, when Post 389 scored once. Washington replied with two runs.
Scott County tied it in the top of the fifth.
But it was the sixth inning which made the difference. The team from southeast Missouri scored six runs and this proved to be the rally Washington couldn’t overcome.
“They took advantage of a couple of errors, some mental errors that aren’t in the box score and had the big inning that we always try to stay out of,” Getsee said. “The toll of the 11-inning game appeared in the sixth inning. That is just how this tournament is and we’ll need to play better going forward, but we were in uncharted waters with this situation and our guys handled it as best we could have asked.”
Post 218 got two runs back in the seventh, but the rally ended with Scott County winning, 8-4.
Post 389 outhit Washington in the game, 10-7. Washington made three errors to Scott County’s two.
Tristan Molitor started for Washington and went four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks.
Calvin Straatmann took the loss, going one inning while allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and a walk.
Logan Dieckman pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out one.
“Tristan Molitor did fantastic against them, keeping them off balance for the majority of the night,” Getsee said. “Scott County started to get to him a bit and we mixed it up with Calvin Straatmann and Logan Dieckman for his second appearance of the day.”
Parker Jeffries was the winning pitcher for Scott County, going five innings while allowing four runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk. He struck out four.
Ty Johnson pitched the final inning, walking two.
Straatmann and Brayden Mayer had two hits apiece. Louis Paule, Gavin Mueller and Gavin Matchell each had one hit.
Sam Heggemann, Sam Glosemeyer and Matchell walked.
Jack Lackman, Paule and Straatmann contributed sacrifices.
Mayer, Zac Coulter and Matchell scored the runs.
Straatmann and Paule had RBIs.
Brennan Fowler had the big hit in the game, homering. He also doubled and singled.
Johnson had two singles.
Drew Dirnberger and Jeffries doubled.
Ridley Bailey, Alec Brown and Devin Heuring singled.
Hunter Curtis sacrificed. Johnson, Fowler, Bailey and Curtis stole bases.
Johnson and Fowler each scored twice. Brown, Curtis, Heuring and Kaden Hargrove scored once.
Dirnberger and Fowler each had two RBIs. Johnson, Jeffries, Bailey and Heuring drove in one run apiece.
Scott County moved to face undefeated Jefferson City Post 5, a 6-1 winner over Blue Springs Elks Post 2509 Thursday, in the winners’ bracket final. The winner of that game moves to the championship series Saturday while the loser faces the survivor of the Washington-Blue Springs/Sedalia game, also Saturday.