Thanks to Joe Schmidt, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights will live to play another day in the MSHSAA Class 4 State Tournament.
Schmidt not only twirled the 16th no-hitter in MSHSAA semifinal, third-place or championship game history, but he also slammed a two-run home run to help the Knights defeat Helias (23-5) Thursday in the Class 4 semifinals, 5-0.
The Knights will return to CarShield Field in O'Fallon to play the winner of the second semifinal between Westminster Christian Academy and Savannah Friday at 1:30 p.m. for the state title.
Schmidt allowed one walk while hitting two batters and striking out six over seven innings. He needed just 86 pitches to get through the seven innings.
Borgia needed the win to keep playing. Because of rainouts Wednesday, two games had to be culled from the schedule with the third-place games in Classes 2 and 4 being cut to help catch up.
That meant Helias tied for third place.
Borgia opened scoring with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first and exploded for five more in the second. The big hit was Schmidt's blast to center field to plate a pair of runs.
Borgia only had six hits of its own with Jack Czeschin, Bryce Mayer, Schmidt, Louie Eckelkamp and Foster Lynchard getting the hits.
Zach Davidson took the loss for the Crusaders.
Game coverage will be in the Weekend Missourian.