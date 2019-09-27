Jacob Sauvage’s second goal of the game, with 34:22 to play, turned out to be the game-winner Monday as the Pacific soccer Indians won at St. Francis Borgia Regional, 3-2.
Pacific improved to 6-3 while Borgia fell to 6-4.
“That was just an awesome team effort,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We had contributions from everybody on the field, including Bailey (Hoehne) back in the net, who made some great saves late to keep us in the lead.”
Borgia Head Coach Danny Strohmeyer said Pacific earned the win.
“It was tough to lose,” Strohmeyer said. “I want to give credit to Pacific’s players and coaching staff. They came to play and worked hard to win. Their keeper made some amazing ‘highlight reel’ saves.”
Sauvage jumped to meet a free kick from the left side of the box and he headed the ball off the crossbar and across the line.
It was the first time in the game that Pacific led and the Indians were able to seal the victory.
“Cade Bell played an awesome setpiece for us and Sauvage finished it,” Knott said. “He’s a dangerous, dangerous player when we get those setpieces.”
Knott said the defense, paced by Bearden, Jayden Mach and Sam Knotts, stepped up for the rest of the game to stop the Knights.
“When we have them play at the level they played at last night, we are going to be tough to score on and shut out some people,” Knott said.
“I thought we played well and controlled most of the game,” Strohmeyer said. “We had 12 recorded shots on goal and several near misses that I thought were going in. We also missed a couple of open nets.”
Borgia jumped on top with 28:04 to go in the half. Andrew Dyson scored for the Knights with Trent Strubberg drawing the assist.
Pacific came back to tie it on a goal by Blake Bearden with 11:26 to go in the half. Geoff Hayden assisted.
However, the tie lasted 14 seconds before Jake Nowak kicked the ball into the Pacific net. Strubberg again assisted and it was 2-1.
With 3:49 to play, the Knights were whistled for a foul in the box and Sauvage sent Borgia goalkeeper Blake Whitlock the wrong way to tie the game. That’s how it stood at the intermission.
Sauvage’s header was the lone goal of the second half and Bell drew the assist.
Hoehne made 15 saves in goal for the win while Whitlock stopped four shots.
“I thought we lost some of our creativity in the second half, especially in the attacking third,” Strohmeyer said. “We were shooting from 20-plus yards out and that is not our game. We were also trying to play long too much. I like to take a shot down the field from time to time, but it loses its effectiveness if we do it too often.
“I think we need to learn how to play from behind in a close game,” Strohmeyer continued. “It is something we are going to need to be able to do in postseason play. It is a matter of staying patient and continuing to play our game, control the ball and look for out strikers when it’s open. Don’t force.”