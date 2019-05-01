Washington’s Sarah Stewart defeated her older brother, Sam, last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly Gateway Motorsports Park) in Madison, Ill.
Sam Stewart was the top qualifier for the Battle Brands Junior Dragster Division in his 2018 Half Scale dragster. In the final Sarah Stewart was the winner in her 2015 Junior dragster.
Also from the area:
• Hermann’s Travis Kallmeyer won the Bracket 2 (Pro) final in his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, defeating St. Louis’ Frankie Radake in the final race. Kallmeyer also was the top qualifier.
• Hermann’s David Smith was the runner-up in the SCS Sportsman Division in his 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air. He lost to St. Ann’s Gary Lewis in the final.
• Jeremy McKague of Chamois won two titles.
He was the champion in the Chevy vs. World Division in his 1969 Chevrolet Nova, defeating Dardenne Prairie’s Tim Foley in the final race.
McKague won the Battle Brands Pro over top qualifier Wentzville’s Tommy Barbero.
The weekend’s events were part of the annual Mid-West Pro Mods, PSCA Heads-Up Hootenanny and Super Chevy Show Weekend.