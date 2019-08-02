Washington’s Sam Stewart won the Junior Dragster Lightning Division title Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway in Gateway, Ill.
Racing in a 2018 Halscale Dragster, Stewart had an ET of 8.102 and reaction time of .073 to win in 79.3 mph over Troy’s Lauren Chamberlin. Stewart was the third qualifier while Chamberlin had qualified second.
In the Junior Runoff, Pevely’s Cohen Hale defeated Stewart. Hale was the Junior Dragster Thunder Division winner.
There was one other area winner. Sullivan’s Gary Scott won the Trophy Division in a 1980 Chevrolet Camaro. He posted an ET of 12.991 and a reaction time of .071 to win at 92.52 mph over Mark Vatlon of Edwardsville, Ill.
Scott had qualified third while Vatlon was second.
In Friday’s races, Union’s Sherman Hank was the runner-up in the Stick Shift N/T Class in a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. Wentzville’s Adam Whelen won the title in a 2002 Chevrolet Corvette. Qualifying spots, times and speeds were not provided.
Complete results can be found at https://www.wwtraceway.com/drag-strip-july-26-and-27-results/