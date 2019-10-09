Opening up a five-run lead in the fourth inning, Salem completed a shutout at St. Clair Monday.
Salem (19-4) defeated the Lady Bulldogs (4-13), 12-0.
The Lady Tigers scored one run in the top of the second inning and tacked on four more runs in the fourth. Salem finished out the win by adding four more runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh.
St. Clair collected three hits, led by two singles from Andi Ingle.
Kaitlyn Jansen singled for the other St. Clair hit.
Madelyn Ruszala pitched six innings and allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and five walks, striking out one.
St. Clair is next in action Thursday at Cuba, starting at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs will conclude the regular season Monday at home, hosting Fredericktown.
St. Clair is the sixth seed in the upcoming Class 3 District 7 Tournament which will be played at St. Francis Borgia Regional. The Lady Bulldogs face Pacific next Wednesday at 4 p.m.