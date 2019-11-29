A small portion of high school athletes get the opportunity to play with a Division I college program.
Fewer still get the chance to do so in a sport not offered by their high school.
That’s the case for Pacific senior Callie Rowbottom, who recently signed a letter of intent to play ice hockey for Merchyhurst University, located in Erie, Penn.
Spending time on the ice was a priority for Rowbottom, even from an early age.
“My older brother played and when I was very young I would try to crawl on the ice to play with him and my mom said that since then I’ve loved it,” she said.
Getting time to practice presented its own challenges with limited opportunities to play hockey in the area.
“It’s extremely difficult,” Rowbottom said. “I had to ask some boys teams if I could practice (with them) or buy my own ice or just come out in public skates, but we made it work. It was definitely a priority.”
Rowbottom currently plays for the Dallas Stars Elite 19 & Under girls team where she is a defenseman. The team comes with a big travel commitment.
“We travel every weekend we can to go and get some ice in,” Rowbottom said. “We go (as far as) Canada or Massachusetts to get our games in. It’s really fun.”
In addition to her hockey commitments during the fall, Rowbottom played for the Pacific softball team for the past two seasons.
“Callie had to be convinced to play softball for us, not because she didn’t want to play, but because her commitment to hockey would possibly cause her to miss some games or a weekend tournament,” Pacific Head Softball Coach Tonya Lewis said. “ She was concerned that it could impact the team and that is something she didn’t want to do, but we convinced her that we still wanted her to play and would take whatever time she could give us because she is an athlete and has that competitive drive. Those are the kinds of people you want on your team.”
Juggling two sports during the same season was no small feat.
“It was really hard,” Rowbottom said. “There were some nights I would go straight from a softball game or a softball practice to a hockey practice or we had to buy plane tickets so I could make games and then fly to hockey games. It was always difficult, but I tried to make it work and be fair to both teams and I was very grateful to my softball coaches for understanding that hockey came first.”
There was the added challenge of learning a less familiar sport and doing so at the varsity level.
“It was a lot of fun,” Rowbottom said. “It’s different, trying to play a different sport, but all of the girls were nice and the coaches were really helpful. I didn’t exactly know what I was doing all the time, so the girls liked to laugh when I figured out a new rule that I didn’t know.”
The Lady Indians posted a 17-12 record this season and went on to finish second in Class 3 District 7 behind only eventual Class 3 state runner-up Sullivan.
Rowbottom ended up being unavailable for the district championship softball game due to a prior commitment at a weekend hockey tournament out of state.
“I was really bummed about it, but all of the girls understood because it was a very heavily recruited tournament,” she said. “USA Hockey was there and all of the Division I universities. They really understood that hockey is my first priority and I really needed to be there for my team.”
Against area rivals, Pacific had one of its best seasons — beating Union twice and also earning wins against Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Rowbottom finished her senior season with the third best batting average on the team, .386. She also slugged seven doubles, one triple and batted in 13 runs. She was a first-team selection at outfielder for the Four Rivers Conference.
“She did a great job over the two seasons that she played softball,” Lewis said. “ She learned a lot and continued to improve, as evidenced by getting selected to the All-Conference first-team this season. Yes, she did miss an occasional game or practice but she definitely helped our team have a great season.”
Mercyhurst is currently 12 games into its women’s hockey season schedule this winter with a 7-4-1 record. The Lakers are 4-0 thus far in Atlantic Hockey Association play and 6-0 on their home ice.
“I walked on the campus and I immediately knew that even if I was not playing hockey, I could go there and love it and enjoy myself,” Rowbottom said. “It’s a really good academic program. I know that once I go there, it will help me the most with whatever my future career is.”
The Lakers currently play a schedule that includes two home and two away games against Lindenwood University in St. Charles, meaning local fans will likely have two chances per season to see Rowbottom play close to home during her tenure at Mercyhurst.