The Rosebud Post 587 Freshmen earned one last game.
Playing in the win or go home rounds of the Ninth District Tournament at Pacific High School Monday, Rosebud (8-13) won 9-1 against Pacific Post 320 (13-6).
Monday was the second meeting of the tournament between the two teams. Rosebud also won the first contest, 9-6, Saturday in the tournament’s first round.
Monday’s game ended Post 320’s tournament run in fourth place. Rosebud’s season ended in the ensuing third-place elimination game, an 11-10 loss to Hannibal Post 55.
In the fourth-place elimination game, no runs were scored until Post 587 put together a seven-run rally in the top of the fourth inning.
Rosebud later added two runs in the sixth inning. Post 320 got its only run in the bottom of the sixth.
Jack Meyer, Weston Kulick and Andrew Payne each singled for Pacific.
Meyer scored the run.
Matthew Reinke walked twice.
Trevor Klund, Ayden Biedenstein, Kulick, Ryan Bruns, Cade Martin and Ethan Simpson each drew a walk.
Post 320 baserunners stole four bases — one each for Klund, Meyer, Bruns and Payne.
Kulick threw four innings on the mound and allowed seven runs, four earned, on eight hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Simpson tossed the next two innings and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk, striking out one.
Reinke pitched the last inning, giving up no runs on one hit and no walks.
Landon Valley was the winner for Post 587. In 5.1 innings pitched, he allowed one run on one hit and seven walks to go along with four strikeouts.
Eoin Krupp threw one inning and allowed no runs on one hit and one strikeout.
Rane Rehmert got the final two outs without allowing a run. He allowed one hit and issued one walk.
At the plate, Rosebud rapped out 14 hits.
Derek Brandt, Will Mentz and Charlie Whelan collected three hits apiece to lead the way.
Brandt and Tyler Perkins each had a double with the rest of the hits going for singles.
Valley, Jon Saunsaucie, Michael Steinbeck and Hunter Engelbrecht added one hit apiece.
Brandt and Mentz each scored two runs. Reese Rehmert, Perkins, Engelbrecht, Whelan and Rane Rehmert each scored once.
Mentz drove in three runs. Brandt tallied two RBIs. Saunsaucie, Perkins and Austin Long all drove in a run.
Valley and Long both reached on walks.
Saunsaucie, Mentz and Brandt stole two bases apiece. Reese Rehmert and Whelan both stole once.
Rosebud-Hannibal
In the second game of the night, Rosebud got out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning.
Hannibal responded with one run in the first inning and four in the second to cut the lead to one.
Both teams exchanged two runs in the fourth inning before Hannibal scored four in the bottom of the fifth to pull ahead.
Rosebud got two runs back in the top of the seventh, but could not score the tying run.
Post 55 thus advanced to the championship round of the tournament, needing two wins against Union Post 297 Tuesday in order to win the tournament.