It was the type of day any football purist would love.
Playing on a sunny, crisp Saturday afternoon on a grass field with some mud, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights and Roosevelt Roughriders slugged out the Class 3 District 2 championship game.
And, when the final horn sounded, top-seeded Roosevelt (11-1) had earned a 48-43 victory over the No. 3 Knights (9-3).
“Personally, this is where it’s at, playing in the mud and the dirt,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. These kids on turf don’t know what this means. Honestly, to play on this field for the district championship is high school football is meant to be. This was a great game for the fans, back and forth. It’s a perfect ending to say goodbye to the kids. My kids are grateful for what they have and they’ll move on.”
For Roosevelt, the district championship brought joy. The school hadn’t won a district title since 2005 and overcame the firing of its head coach, Trey Porter, midway through the season for violation of the St. Louis Public School District’s social media policy.
It was a bittersweet ending for Borgia. This was the third year in a row that Borgia finished second in the district. The Knights lost in Class 4 District 5 last year to Camdenton. In 2017, Rolla stopped Borgia in Class 3 District 4.
The Knights were second in Class 4 District 4 in 2014 and 2015.
Borgia reached the district semifinals in 2016 and lost in the first round in both 2012 and 2013.
Borgia last won Class 4 District 8 in 2011, the last year of the four-team round robin district format.
“We haven’t won a district championship since 2011,” Gildehaus said. “We’re close, but we’ve got to go back to work.”
The game featured enough to keep everyone interested. There were six lead changes. The teams combined for 13 touchdowns. Of those, eight went for 30 yards or more. Six were from a distance of 40 yards or more and five went for 50 yards or more.
“We knew we had to stop Deablo McGee and Darrius Jackson,” Gildehaus said. “We tried to over-under them. That’s where Coach (Glenn) Roehrig does a great job. We scouted them and we were prepared for many of the different looks. The only thing you can’t scout is the speed and that’s where they got us with the big plays.”
Borgia ended with 433 yards of total offense, 234 on the ground and 199 through the air. Roosevelt ran for 262 yards and threw for 208, a total of 470 yards. Roosevelt credited itself with 304 rushing and 240 passing yards.
“Roosevelt is a good football team, but we had them,” Gildehaus said. “Their coach told me we have a great program. That’s the ultimate compliment. When other schools recognize us. Sometimes, they’ll say we’re private, but it’s about the individual kids. They work hard and they’re good people.”
Both teams found success both on the ground and through the air and the offensive strategies evolved to meet the defensive challenges.
Roosevelt modified its formation multiple times, including a new switch to start the third quarter.
“The heavy formation they went to at the start of the second half was something new,” Gildehaus said. “The middle of the field was tough to get footing on. With their 270- and 300-pounders, it was tough. We’ve got a 170-pound middle linebacker. Our athletes are hard workers. We’ve seen some physical games.”
Statistics
Sam Heggemann carried a lot of the load for the Knights. The junior quarterback completed eight of 22 pass attempts for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception. On the ground, he ran 25 times for 126 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
Junior running back Alonzo MacDonald picked up 106 yards on 14 carries. He scored two touchdowns.
Sam Schmidt had one carry for two yards.
Andrew Patton was the most successful receiver with three catches for 90 yards and one score.
Brandon Mitchell had two catches for 37 yards. Spencer Breckenkamp caught two passes for 19 yards and Nick Dyson had a 53-yard reception.
Defensively, Schmidt had seven solo tackles and one assist. Brynner Frankenberg and Jack King each ended with six solo stops. Jack King also had six tackles with two assists.
Vinny Fortner posted five solo tackles and two assists. Eli Humphreys added four solo stops.
Mitchell Gildehaus had three solo tackles and one assist. Gavin Mueller had five total tackles with two solo stops.
Wil Heggemann had a sack. Fortner recovered a fumble and Patton intercepted a pass.
Alonzo Smith led the Roughriders, completing 13 of 23 pass attempts for three touchdowns and one interception. He carried the ball eight times for 66 yards and one touchdown.
Darrius Jackson did much of the damage through the air, catching five passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran three times for 69 yards, one touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Deablo McGee carried the ball four times for 74 yards, one touchdown and a two-point conversion. He caught five passes for 40 yards.
Ali Hall had eight rushes for 46 yards and caught one pass for three yards and a two-point conversion.
Dajavion Mitchel ran eight times for 46 yards and caught a pass for a 10-yard loss.
Darrion White had three carries for three yards. Jawuan Delancy caught a pass for two yards.
Smith had an interception while Mitchell posted a sack.
Hall was the tackles leader with eight. Mitchel, Smith and Paul Strickland each had six tackles.
Jackson and Konte Poke posted four tackles apiece.
Play of the Game
With just over two minutes to play, the score was tied, 36-36. Smith ran 41 yards down the left sideline to score the go-ahead touchdown with 2:00 to play.
Smith then sealed it, stepping between Heggemann and his receiver on a slant pattern. His 54-yard return down the Borgia sideline put the game out of reach, 48-36. While Borgia got the last touchdown, a 30-yard pass from Heggemann to Patton with 56.9 seconds to play, Roosevelt recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
Box Score
Borgia - 0-22-7-14=43
Roosevelt - 0-12-16-20=48
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
ROO - Darrius Jackson 51 pass from Alonzo Smith (run failed), 11:50
BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (Heggemann run) 10:14
ROO - Jackson 52 pass from Smith (pass failed), 9:15
BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Jake Nowak kick), 2:32
BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Nowak kick), 0:15.1
Third Quarter
ROO - Jackson 65 run (Smith run), 9:39
ROO - Deablo McGee 65 run (McGee run), 6:36
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 34 run (Nowak kick), 2:04
Fourth Quarter
BOR - MacDonald 3 run (Nowak kick), 8:28
ROO - Jackson 20 pass from Smith (Ali Hall pass from Smith), 6:02
ROO - Smith 41 run (run failed), 2:00
ROO - Smith 53 interception return (run failed), 1:20
BOR - Andrew Patton 30 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 0:56.9