Hot, humid and happy.
Those are the general feelings following the Missouri Junior Legion State Tournament held at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The three-day event concluded Saturday with Scott County Post 389 defeating host Washington Post 218 for the state title.
It is just the second year of play for Scott County Post 389, which followed fellow Zone 4 team Festus Post 253 as state winner.
It was the second Zone 4 state title of the season as Jackson Post 158 won the Freshman Legion State Tournament. Last year, two state titles went to Zone 4 teams (Ste. Genevieve Post 150 Freshmen and Festus Post 253 Juniors).
Post 389 defeated Washington Post 218, Jefferson City Post 5 and Washington Post 218 again to win the state title.
Scott County has been assigned to Pool B of the Junior Legion Regional in Birmingham, Ala., and will open play there Friday at 10 a.m. The first foe will be Oldham County, Ky., Post 39.
Other teams in the pool are Huntsville, Ala., Post 237, Mississippi Post 25 and a Georgia team.
Pool A consists of Milbrook, Ala., Post 133, Alabama Post 555, the Tupelo, Miss., 49ers and a Tennessee team.
Missouri leads the region in number of teams. Without splitting for levels, Missouri has 113 teams registered with the national office. The other five states have 78 teams at all levels, combined. Alabama has 34 teams and three of them are playing in the regional. Tennessee is next at 23 registered teams and one scheduled for the regional.
Kentucky has one of its 11 teams playing in the regional. Mississippi has two of its eight teams in the tournament while Georgia only has two teams and one is scheduled to play.
Missouri ranks 10th in the nation in number of teams registered this season and is only seven teams behind seventh place.
The regional tournament runs through Sunday. It’s the highest level a Junior Legion team can play as there is no national tournament.
Washington Post 218 has played in three regional tournaments, winning in 2005 (Mid-States in Crowley, La.) and 2016 (Central Plains in Rapid City, S.D.). Washington also placed second in 2015 (Fargo, N.D.).
Washington’s second-place finish was an improvement of one spot from last year. It was Washington’s fourth runner-up finish this season. Post 218 was second in the Memorial Weekend Tournament, the Ninth District regular season, the Ninth District Tournament and the Zone 1 Tournament.
No state tournament team played more games than Post 218, which had five games in the tournament. Washington played twice Thursday, starting with the tournament’s longest game, an 11-inning come-from-behind victory over Sedalia Post 642. Washington trailed by two runs going to the bottom of the 11th.
Scott County then beat Washington in the final Thursday game. Washington came back to beat Sedalia by scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win Friday.
In action Saturday, Washington knocked out Jefferson City Post 5, recording its first win in four tries against that team this season. Scott County beat Washington for the title, 5-2.
Post 218 has captured three state titles in its history, 2005, 2015 and 2016.
The only year since 2013 that Post 218 has not played in the state tournament was 2017, when New Haven Post 366 pulled off the feat of winning the Ninth District Tournament from the eighth seed.
The favorite coming into the tournament, Jefferson City Post 5 looked to continue a successful season. Jefferson City was undefeated and opened the state tournament with a win over last year’s runner-up, Blue Springs Elks Post 2509, 6-1.
Jefferson City lost a low-scoring game Friday to Scott County in the winners’ bracket final and couldn’t come back. Post 218 knocked out Jefferson City Saturday, 3-1.
Post 5 has had considerable success this season. All three of its teams won Eighth District titles. The Post 5 Vipers Freshman team placed second to Jackson at the state tournament the previous week and the Post 5 Seniors recently won the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament title.
Sedalia Post 642 ended the tournament fourth. Post 642 was able to finally defeat Blue Springs Elks Post 2509 for the first time in five tries in the losers’ bracket Friday afternoon.
But the team Sedalia couldn’t overcome was Washington Post 218. Twice, Post 642 led in the final inning. Washington came back from a two-run deficit in Thursday’s 11-inning opener and a four-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh Friday.
Like Jefferson City, Sedalia also participated in the Freshman Legion State Tournament in Jackson the previous week. Sedalia tied Park Hills for seventh in the Freshman Legion State Tournament.
Blue Springs was the fifth-place team, losing to Jefferson City and Sedalia in its two tournament contests.
Those were the first two losses by the Elks Post 2509 team to Missouri teams. The other losses came to teams from Nebraska.
Blue Springs had been the Zone 2 champion, beating Sedalia for the title there.