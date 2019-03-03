Things went as planned for the top seed in Class 4 District 10 boys basketball.
Rolla (18-8) advanced to the finals of the tournament Tuesday night in Union with a 60-35 victory against No. 4 St. Clair (11-16).
The victorious Bulldogs moved on into the championship game Friday night against No. 3 Sullivan while ending the season for St. Clair.
“We were down big at the half, but I don’t think we’d played that bad,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We had gotten to the rim and gotten ourself opportunities. The ball just didn’t go in the basket for us. We ran some pretty good stuff and got the shots we wanted.”
Rolla held an 18-6 lead after one quarter. The score stood at 31-12 at the half and 48-21 after three quarters.
“A team like that, they have some shot makers on their team,” Isgrig said. “Really, early on, I thought we played really good defense. They just made some tough shots.”
Kamalei Bursey topped the St. Clair scoresheet with 12 points.
Timmy Hoffman finished with seven points, including a pair of three-point baskets in the fourth quarter.
Pepper Stark netted five points, Michael Hughes four, Calvin Henry three, Tyler Stark two and Nick Dierking two.
The game marked the end of the career for five St. Clair seniors — Bursey, Hughes, Timmy Hoffman and both Starks.
“Those seniors, all five of them, they’re great kids,” Isgrig said. “They’re kids you want to be around. It was an absolute pleasure coaching them. All five are good basketball players, but they’re just great people though. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to for them, but they have very bright futures ahead.”
Rolla’s offense was powered primarily by a 25-point scoring effort from Alec Buhr.
Other Rolla scores included Colby Shivers (seven points), Muluken Pritchett (seven), Danny Foster (seven), RJ Alfred (four), Jack Hounsom (three), Trey Brown (three) and Trey Quick (two).
The winner of Friday’s district championship contest will advance to the sectional round at 6 p.m. on March 5 at Missouri S&T against the District 9 champion, Warrensburg (24-3).