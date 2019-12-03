Every year, the Union wrestling Wildcats and Rolla Bulldogs hold a meet during an all-school assembly to kick off the season.
This year, it was Rolla’s turn to host and the Bulldogs captured a 61-15 win over Union in the boys meet and a 63-3 win in the girls meet.
“It was a good test for us to go in and wrestle the No. 2 ranked team in Class 3 in their home gym in an assembly dual in front of the entire student body,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
“It was loud and intense, and a good simulation for the pressure of the state tournament. It was good to see how our wrestlers responded to the pressure. We have some things to work on but overall we had a good effort.”
Boys
Union gave up 24 points during the meet on open weight classes.
Union had three winners, two by pins.
• Connor Ward (285) earned Union’s first pin victory, stopping Reiss Clark in 2:58.
• Dominick Beine (106) then pinned Brayden Squires in 0:49.
• The other victory came in the meet’s first match. Bowen Ward (152) earned a 12-11 decision against Wyatt Sowers.
Rolla won the rest of the matches, however.
In contested matches:
• Rolla’s Hayden Fane (182) won a 3-0 decision over Ryder Kuenzel;
• Titus Taylor (195) pinned Union’s Bradley Scott in 1:35;
• Rolla’s David Rogers (220) pinned David Clark in 1:12;
• Collin Woods (126) pinned Union’s Hunter Garrett in 1:49;
• Zack Fennell (126) of Rolla pinned Elias Neely in 1:07;
• Rolla’s Dathan Mickem (138) earned a 9-1 major decision over Gabe Hoekel; and
• Nathan Pulliam (145) of the Bulldogs pinned Union’s Carter Sickmeier in 2:48.
Rolla’s Andre Ridenhour (160), David Redding (170), Hunter Hoffman (113) and Alexander Sederburg (120) won by forfeit.
There were two exhibitions and Rolla won both by pins.
Anthony Dishman (152) pinned Brandon Scott in 1:45.
Adam Masterson (220) pinned Jacob McCormack in 0:30.
“We are still working on developing an aggressive, attacking, predator mindset and putting pressure on our opponents, especially with our first-year wrestlers,” Cranmer said. “We have some solid returning wrestlers, but will have some open weight classes this year which will make winning duals more difficult. We should have eight solid wrestlers who will be wrestling for medals in most of the tournaments we go to though.”
Girls
Union’s lone winner was Jaiden Powell (235), who earned a 9-3 decision over Rolla’s Molly Kell.
There were three other contested matches.
• Rolla’s Mya Burken (120) pinned Lillie Zimmermann in 3:11.
• Samara Lewis (130) of Rolla won an 11-6 decision over Kylee Mobley.
• Rolla’s Renae Dobry (135) pinned Union’s Brianna Keiser in 5:02.
“Our numbers in the girls program have been increasing and we have some solid wrestlers who will win matches this year,” Cranmer said. “It is exciting to see them improve and want to learn every day at practice.”
The bulk of Rolla’s points came from forfeits. Rolla fielded a complete team while Union had eight open classes, giving up 48 points.
Rolla’s forfeit winners were Brooke Dillon (103), Gracie Skyles (110), Kate Campbell (115), Lauren Ely (125), Hannah O’Connor (142), Celeste Lietz (152), Manar Alzahrani (166) and Hailey Lucas (187).