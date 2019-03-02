Defensively, it was exactly what Union girls basketball Head Coach Dusty Weiskopf wanted to see.
But Union struggled offensively as the top-seeded Rolla Lady Bulldogs knocked out Lady ’Cats in the Class 4 District 10 semifinals Monday, 38-29.
“I thought there was a point in the second quarter before they went on that 11-0 run that we were OK,” Weiskopf said. “It was a really physical game. We knew before the game it was going to be physical. We’re usually not that physical, but tonight we were. We outplayed them for most of the first half other than a minute or two. I thought we guarded amazing tonight. We had some balls not fall. That’s the name of the game sometimes. Defensively, I thought we did a great job and made them sweat.”
Union ended its season at 16-11. Rolla (22-3) will play sixth-seeded Owensville (16-11) for the title Friday in Union at 6 p.m.
The Lady ’Cats led for most of the first half. Union grabbed a 13-8 advantage after one quarter and led until 2:49 remained in the first half. Rolla was up 19-16 at the half and 28-19 through three quarters.
Union cut the lead to three points, 31-28, with 3:07 to play but couldn’t get any closer.
“Then they hit a big shot,” Weiskopf said. “We missed again and they hit another big shot. We went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the state and I think that’s something good to say.”
Union’s struggles were two-fold. The Lady ’Cats went over two quarters without a field goal. Kaylee Bunch hit a shot near the end of the first quarter and Union was held without a basket from open play until Julia Overstreet connected on a three-point shot attempt with 7:12 to play in the fourth quarter.
Union got to the free-throw line, but managed to hit only 12 of 21 attempts.
Union’s top scorer was senior Taylor Seely, who did everything she could and netted 11 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Emily Gaebe managed nine points.
Overstreet scored seven points.
Bunch was Union’s only other scorer, netting two points.
“We competed and we didn’t give up,” Weiskopf said. “We really kept competing. That’s what you’ve got to do. Life is going to throw punches at you. You just have got to compete. I think we did that. The balls just didn’t drop and the free throws were not very good.”
Weiskopf said it was a good year for the team.
“We had 16 wins, a third-place trophy, a consolation trophy in our tournament and we did things which we haven’t done in a while here,” Weiskopf said. “We were able to do that this year. It’s all part of a process. It takes a while. We’re there now.”
There was positive news for Weiskopf over the weekend though.
Weiskopf became engaged to Mandee Krueger Sunday. Krueger is the head coach of the Ft. Zumwalt West girls basketball team.
Rolla, meantime, struggled against Union’s defense. The Lady Bulldogs had only one consistent scoring during the game and that was 6-3 post player Rebecca Janke, who netted 11 points. Many of those came off from rebounds off of her own missed shots.
Ellie Rodgers also scored 11 points and hit half of Rolla’s four three-point shots.
Carli Libhart scored 10 points with a pair of three-point baskets.
Loran Pritchett checked in with three points and Kianna Garner added two.
“I thought if we kept it in the 30s, we had a shot,” Weiskopf said. “We did. We had a shot. We kept it under 40. We had hoped to score 41, but it just didn’t work out our way. If we get the ball to fall a couple of more times, it’s a different game.”
Rolla will face Owensville for the district title. The Dutchgirls, seeded sixth in a six-team district, recorded their second successive upset by knocking out the second-seeded St. Clair Lady Bulldogs Monday night. An account of that game is elsewhere in this section.