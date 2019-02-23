Are Rolla the top dogs in Class 4 District 10?
That’s the way both Rolla’s boys (17-8) and girls (20-3) are seeded headed into the tournament, which kicks off Saturday in Union.
A pair of area teams, Union’s boys (16-7) and St. Clair’s girls (19-6), also have first-round byes and are each the No. 2 seed in their brackets.
Boys
St. Clair’s boys (10-15) will open the tournament against a familiar opponent, Salem (8-17). The two teams have met head-to-head three times already this year.
Salem got the better of St. Clair in the first meeting, the seventh-place game at the Sullivan Tournament on Nov. 29. The rematch went to the Bulldogs with St. Clair earning a 46-43 win on Jan. 2 in the first round of the Owensville Tournament.
The rubber match between Salem and St. Clair went to the Tigers Wednesday in St. Clair for the regular season finale, 59-54.
St. Clair, the No. 4 seed, and Salem, No. 5, will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to play Rolla in the semifinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
In the other semifinal, Tuesday at 7 p.m., Union will face a Four Rivers Conference rival. The Wildcats went 7-0 in league play this year to win the conference championship.
That conference rematch will be against the winner of Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. contest between No. 3 Sullivan (19-6) and No. 6 Owensville (9-16).
Union won on the road against both teams in the regular season, beating Owensville, 59-28, on Feb. 5 and Sullivan, 52-48, three days later.
Girls
The Lady ’Cats (15-10) will see the very first action Saturday at 1 p.m. Union is seeded No. 5 and will play No. 4 Salem (16-10) in the first round.
The only common opponents between Union and the Lady Tigers are all Four Rivers Conference teams — St. Clair, Sullivan and Owensville.
Both teams failed to defeat either St. Clair or Sullivan. Union notched a 56-47 win over Owensville on the road on Feb. 5. Salem played the Dutchgirls twice, winning the first meeting, 66-57, on Nov. 29, but then losing a rematch, 66-60, on Dec. 14 at the Sullivan Tournament.
Rolla will get the winner between Union and Salem in the first semifinal contest Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The Dutchgirls (14-11) are also in District 10 as the No. 6 seed and will play No. 3 Sullivan (17-7) Saturday at 4 p.m.
Sullivan defeated Owensville, 58-55, Wednesday, to conclude league play and secure a share of the conference title along with Hermann.
St. Clair awaits the winner in Monday’s second semifinal at 7 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs already own victories over both teams, winning at Sullivan, 49-38, on Feb. 1 and twice defeating Owensville, 63-58 and 61-42.
If it is Sullivan that advances to play St. Clair, it will be a rematch of last season’s district championship game on the same court. The Lady Eagles and Lady Bulldogs split the conference title in the 2017-18 season.
Both championship games will take place Friday, March 1. The girls will tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys scheduled to follow at 7 p.m.