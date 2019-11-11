Holding true to form, Class 3 District 8 was decided by one goal.
Rolla (17-7-1) claimed the district title Wednesday in Union with a 3-2 victory over Washington (8-17-3) in the championship game.
All tournament games in the district, as well as all meetings between the four teams involved during the regular season, were decided by just one goal.
“I have mad respect for Rolla,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “I remember that coach (Mike Howard) from when I would play against him and his program and the way his teams play are just a good way to play soccer. I always look forward to playing them and wish them the best of luck in their next round.”
The Bulldogs will move on to the sectional round, playing on the road at St. Dominic (9-13-1) Tuesday at 6 p.m.
St. Dominic defeated Wentzville Liberty, 1-0, in a penalty kick shootout this past Tuesday to win the Class 3 District 7 title.
“It was obviously going to be a well-fought district,” Schriewer said. “I was a little surprised when we got to our 2-0 lead yesterday (in the semifinal against Union). I didn’t think that scoreline was a possibility for any of these teams to put somebody away like that.”
Rolla did most of its scoring work early Wednesday, taking a 2-0 lead at the intermission on a pair of goals by Mohamad Alamaldien.
Washington got one goal back five minutes into the second period on a corner kick that the Blue Jays were able to get multiple touches on before bouncing it to Timmy Boehlein. With a one-on-one shot at Rolla goalkeeper Josiah Homan, Boehlein pushed the ball beyond Homan’s reach to the right and into the net to get Washington on the scoreboard.
“That was crucial,” Schriewer said. “We talked about it at half that if you get the early goal, it changes the way you think about the game. If it’s still 2-0 with 10 minutes left, (it’s harder) to keep the belief.”
Lane Miller was credited with the assist.
The score remained 2-1 until Rolla was awarded a penalty kick with just over two minutes remaining on the clock.
Gabe Stanislawki made good on the opportunity to extend the Bulldog lead to 3-1.
“We had played them earlier in the year to a tight 3-2 game,” Schriewer said. “This time you get the same scoreline, just with the opposite result. I think in the end, the late penalty call is the big difference maker and it’s a little hard to settle on.”
Washington was not prepared to have the game end there, though, rushing back the other way to score a second goal 30 seconds later.
Trent Pabst did the honors on the second goal, putting a low kick toward the far post and into the back of the net.
“The energy increased and you could just tell they had a different level of commitment,” Schriewer said. “With a young team like this, now they know what that commitment level takes and they’ll be back and ready to do it again next year.”
Boehlein picked up the assist on the play.
Washington was unable to create another viable opportunity in the final 90 seconds as Rolla held on for the win, ending the Blue Jays’ season.
Hit hard by graduation of most of the lineup after a 2017 season where Washington finished second in the state in Class 3, the Blue Jays turned to many freshman or sophomore starters in 2018 and 2019 who will be poised to return with multiple seasons of experience as upperclassmen in 2020.
“We are returning quite a few players that were key players and starters for us and most of our top point getters,” Schriewer said. “I’m looking forward to next year, but right now it’s about our seniors and all of the effort and commitment that they’ve put in over their four years. Obviously, it doesn’t come out the way they wanted, but they come away with two district titles across their careers, so things are going well for us.”
All Class 3 district tournaments concluded either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. Sectional rounds are scheduled to be played this coming Tuesday, followed by the state quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 16.
The state semifinals and championships will be determined Nov. 22-23 at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.