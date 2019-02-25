The Pacific Indians ended the regular season with a tough task.
Pacific (10-15) fell at home Wednesday in the boys basketball regular season finale against the No. 10 ranked team in Class 4, Rolla (17-7), 60-39.
The Bulldogs opened up a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and went into the intermission with a 29-15 advantage. Rolla extended that lead to 46-23 after three periods.
“Rolla’s got a nice team and they’re a good team for us to play right before districts,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “But all the Class 4 teams in Missouri have a 0-0 record again after (Friday). It’s a whole new season.”
Pacific was again without seniors Jordan Cowsert and Mason Fleming, taking two of the Indians’ returning starters and team leaders out of the lineup. Sophomore sparkplug off the bench Gavin Bukowsky was also not available for the game after an injury in the JV contest.
Garrett Evans and Don’TA Harris led the Indians with 11 points apiece.
Dylan Myers added nine points, Gavin Racer six and Devin Casey two.
Harris was the leading rebounder with nine, adding one steal.
“Don’TA rebounded the ball really well,” VanLeer said. “Outside of him, we gave up too many second chances.”
Evans rebounded five with one assist.
Nicholas Hoerchler and Jeremiah Murray both rebounded three. Murray added a steal.
Carter Myers grabbed two rebounds while Dylan Myers and Casey each rebounded one.
Jacob Sauvage turned in four assists. Dylan Myers and Carter Myers both made two assists.
The Indians will next be in action Saturday at the Class 4 District 3 Tournament in Hillsboro. Pacific is the No. 6 seed in the boys bracket and will take on the No. 3 seed, Rockwood Summit, at 1:30 p.m.