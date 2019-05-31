KANSAS CITY — Rockwood Summit's Anna Walsh scored twice in the second half on restarts to lift the defending Class 3 state champion over Union Friday in the Class 3 semifinals at Swope Soccer Village, 2-0.
Walsh scored her first goal at 48:21 on a free kick just outside the box. She blasted her shot under the leaping wall and into the net.
The second goal came at the 55:06 mark on a penalty kick.
Rockwood Summit (19-3-3) advanced to Saturday's 4 p.m. championship game while Union (26-2-1) plays at noon for third place.
In the other semifinal, St. Dominic had a 2-1 lead over Kearney in the second half.
Union's Hannah Olive made eight saves in the game while Rockwood Summit's Katelyn Nash made two saves.
Union was whistled for 18 fouls, including two which set up the goals. Rockwood Summit was called for 10 fouls.
Erika Toelke and Emma Cloud had the two shots on goal for the Lady 'Cats.
Walsh had five of the 11 Rockwood Summit shots.
Full game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.