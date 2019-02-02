Washington’s quest for a first girls basketball victory will head to Saturday.
Rockwood Summit (9-9) defeated the Lady Jays (0-18) in pool play at The Competitive Edge St. Francis Borgia Regional Girls Basketball Tournament, 50-24.
With the result, Washington concluded Gold Pool play and moved to Saturday’s 2 p.m. consolation game against University City.
“It’s always good to get to play another game,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “It was too bad about tonight’s game. We went into the half at 22-12 and we had opportunities to cut into that lead. We were playing really well defensively. We were taking care of the ball pretty good. We talked about those things at the half and we came out and started turning the ball over left and right. You don’t even get a chance to score then.”
Thursday’s game was similar to many for the Lady Jays this season. Rockwood Summit scored the first nine points of the game, getting the first two baskets from 6-2 post player Jasmine Manuel.
The Lady Falcons used a height advantage with Manuel and 6-0 forward Ashley Kelly around the basket to get second and third chances.
“Every team has that size advantage on us,” Light said. “This was a little more because they rotated two kids with great height. When you make the mistakes, it makes it worse. We really work on getting to our spots and doing the right things, but this makes it tough.”
Still, Washington fought to try and come back.
After one quarter, the Lady Falcons led 14-4. The 10-point gap remained at the half, 22-12.
Rockwood Summit added to the lead in the third quarter and led 37-17 going to the fourth quarter.
Jessie Huxol was Washington’s top scorer with six points on a pair of three-point baskets. Washington had three three-point shots fall during the night.
Huxol also had four rebounds, two blocked shots and one steal.
Joie Heien provided a lift off of the bench and she had four points on free throws. She was 4-6 from the line and Washington went 7-10 for the game.
Heien also had five rebounds and two steals.
“Joie is putting together a string of games right now,” Light said. “She’s getting to the point where she can play. She’s just a sophomore and she hasn’t played a whole lot of basketball. You can see what’s there. Every game she gets a little better. We’re looking forward to what she can do as well as some of these other young players. She’s really stepping up right now.”
Halaina O’Bryant and Paige Robinson ended with three points apiece. Each had two rebounds and one steal. Robinson scored her points on a three-point basket.
Ingrid Figas, Cierstyn Jacquin, Payton Voss and Sammi Wang scored two points apiece.
Figas also had two rebounds and a steal. Jacquin added five steals and four rebounds. Voss also had one rebound.
Julia Craven had one rebound and a steal. Sara Heggemann pulled down three rebounds. Abi Waters pulled down a rebound.
It’s still a work in progress for the Lady Jays, who turned the ball over 32 times.
Rockwood Summit struggled shooting the ball, but still managed to score 50 points. The Falcons went 8-18 from the free-throw line.
Manuel led the team with 15 points
Julia Martens scored 12 points on four three-point baskets.
Cameron Crews was next with nine points.
Other Rockwood Summit scorers were Raina Bryant with four points and Ashley Manalang, Jayla McLemore and Abby Potter added two points apiece.
University City had been scheduled to play host Borgia, but couldn’t make the trip for the second day in a row. An agreement to keep the tournament moving on its new schedule placed the Lady Lions into the consolation game.
The game had been scheduled for Wednesday, but was pushed back to Thursday due to weather. The final pool round now takes place Friday night.
In the 6 p.m. game, Union plays Borgia for the championship of the Blue Pool. Rockwood Summit then plays Parkway South at 7:30 p.m.
With pool play, there could have been complications, but it boils down to the Friday winners moving to the title game and the Friday losers playing for third place.