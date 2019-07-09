Chase McKague tossed a two-hitter Wednesday to lead Rhineland Post 147 to the Ninth District Tournament championship.
McKague helped Rhineland (21-4) defeat host Washington Post 218 (19-5) by a 2-0 score at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“Rhineland deserves the credit and spoils that goes with being the Ninth District champions,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “They played a solid tournament and you cannot make an argument against that.”
Rhineland scored its two runs in the second inning and made that stick. McKague limited Washington to two hits, two walks and one hit batter while fanning 10.
“We had our chances and did not convert, so we’ll just have to work at being better in key situations and making adjustments,” Getsee said. “We certainly didn’t do that and with our pitchers only giving up one earned run against them last night, it shows there is not a lot of disparity between our two teams.”
Logan Dieckman went four innings for Post 218 and took the loss. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks. He struck out three.
Ethan Mort pitched the final two innings, allowing three hits and striking out three.
“Logan Dieckman certainly deserved a better fate in this game. Neither team crushed the ball, but they just found a way to get the runs across,” Getsee said. “Ethan Mort came in to close out the final two innings and was fantastic again in his third outing of the tournament.”
McKague and Jeb Seaver each had two hits. Cameron Michel, Trent Anderson and Kenny Hoener had one hit apiece.
Colton Robinson, Jon Utley and Ethan Towery walked. Towery stole a base.
McKague added a sacrifice.
Seaver and Towery scored the runs. Robinson posted an RBI.
Washington’s hits were singles by Louis Paule and Brayden Mayer.
Heggemann and Jacob Lombardo walked. Gavin Mueller was hit by a pitch. Jacob Bauche and Caleb Kleekamp sacrificed.
“Offensively, we just couldn’t put it together and we struck out 10 times, so part us, part Chase McKague, but we have to be better in key situations,” Getsee said. “Our guys know that and are prepared to get back to work and make ready for the zone tournament. We did a pretty good job of moving guys over all day and last night we had chances stranding six runners.”
The Zone 1 Tournament will be played in Kirksville starting next Thursday. The first game will be between the host and the District 8 representative. One Ninth District team will get that game’s winner in the second round while the other one plays the District 2 winner. The tournament runs through July 14.
“Since we’ll both be moving onto the zone tournament we’ll all get a fresh start at the second half of the season,” Getsee said.
Washington already has a berth in the state tournament along with the Zone 1 winner. Should Washington win the Zone 1 Tournament, the runner-up also would qualify for the state event.