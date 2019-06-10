Since Rhineland Post 147 joined the Ninth District, it has had several close games with Washington Post 218.
Playing Tuesday, it won one, defeating Washington, 3-1, in a league contest.
Rhineland (6-2, 3-0) got a complete game from Chase McKague to hold down Post 218 (5-2, 2-1).
“We have to tip our cap to their pitcher, McKague,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “He pitched very well and actually got better as the night went on. Our guys are still a little sluggish for some reason and we’re hoping to get some energy back along with key hits. We lacked that, but in fairness it was a combination of things on our end and them playing solid defense.”
McKague limited Washington to an unearned run on four hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out five.
Washington got a compete game from its starter, Caleb Kleekamp, who went six innings while allowing three runs on seven hits. He struck out four.
“Caleb Kleekamp certainly deserved a better fate than he received,” Getsee said. “He pitched great for us and kept a very good Rhineland team to just three runs in a very small ballpark. He worked and used the defense, which gave him great support, but we just couldn’t find the bats at the right time.”
Rhineland needed three pitches to take the lead. Colten Robinson homered to right field to start Rhineland’s bottom of the first.
Washington bounced back and tied it in the top of the third. However, Rhineland answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning and that ended scoring on the night.
Rhineland came through with seven hits with Robinson and Jon Utley getting two hits apiece. Robinson homered for Rhineland’s only extra-base hit.
Cameron Michel, McKague and Ethan Towery had one hit apiece.
Towery stole a base. Robinson, Michel and Towery scored the runs while Robinson, McKague and Trent Anderson had RBIs.
Post 218 was limited to four hits in the game. Sam Heggemann led the way with two hits, including a double. Gavin Mueller and Jacob Bauche singled.
Jacob Lombardo added a walk. Jack Lackman and Tyler Stieffermann stole bases.
Lackman scored the run.
“The season is young and we’re hoping to turn it around and get back to Post 218-style baseball,” Getsee said.
Post 218 was scheduled to host Warrenton Wednesday. Teams were at the ballpark waiting for the Washington Senior Legion game with De Soto SMCI to conclude when the storm blew in.